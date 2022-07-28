The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of WM, U and MF

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2022 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.
Waste Management, Inc. WM
This lawsuit is on behalf of all purchasers of certain Waste Management redeemable senior notes between February 13, 2020 and June 23, 2020.
A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Waste Management, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the U.S. Department of Justice had indicated to Waste Management that it would require Waste Management to divest significantly more assets than the $200 million indicated in the merger agreement between the Company and Advanced Disposal Services; (ii) as a result, the merger would not be completed by July 14, 2020, the end date under the merger agreement; and (iii) the Waste Management redeemable senior notes would be subject to mandatory redemption at 101% of par.
Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/waste-management-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=30383&from=1
Unity Software Inc. U
Investors Affected: March 5, 2021 - May 10, 2022
A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Unity Software Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) deficiencies in Unity's product platform reduced the accuracy of the Company's machine learning technology; (ii) the foregoing was likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's revenues; (iii) accordingly, Unity had overstated the Company's commercial and/or financial prospects for 2022; (iv) as a result, the Company was likely to have to reduce its fiscal 2022 guidance; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/unity-software-u-lawsuit-form/?id=30383&from=1
Missfresh Limited MF
This lawsuit is on behalf of persons who purchased or otherwise acquired Missfresh securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with Missfresh's June 2021 initial public offering.
A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Missfresh Limited. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Missfresh provided false financial figures in its registration statement
and related prospectus issued in connection with the Company's June 2021 initial public offering; (2) Missfresh would need to amend its financial figures; (3) Missfresh, among other things, had lesser net revenues for the quarter ended March 31, 2021; and (4) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times and negligently prepared.
Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/missfresh-lawsuit-loss-submission-form/?id=30383&from=1
The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
The Gross Law Firm
15 West 38th Street, 12th floor
New York, NY, 10018
Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com
Phone: (212) 537-9430
Fax: (833) 862-7770
SOURCE: The Gross Law Firm
https://www.accesswire.com/710220/The-Gross-Law-Firm-Announces-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-WM-U-and-MF
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
