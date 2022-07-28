The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of UL, NOTV and AMZN

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2022 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Unilever PLC UL

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons who purchased or otherwise acquired Unilever American Depositary Receipts between September 2, 2020 and July 21, 2021, inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 15, 2022

Throughout the class period, Unilever PLC allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: a) in July 2020, the board of Ben & Jerry's, one of Unilever's marquee brands, passed a resolution to end sales of its ice cream in "Occupied Palestinian Territory" ; and b) this boycott decision risked adverse governmental actions for violations of laws, executive orders, or resolutions aimed at discouraging boycotts, divestment, and sanctions of Israel adopted by 35 U.S. states.

Learn about your recoverable losses in UL: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/unilever-plc-loss-submission-form?id=30381&from=1

Inotiv, Inc. NOTV

Class Period: September 21, 2021 - June 13, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 22, 2022

The complaint alleges that during the class period Inotiv, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Inotiv's acquisition, Envigo RMS, LL ("Envigo"), and Inotiv's Cumberland, Virginia facility (the "Cumberland Facility") engaged in widespread and flagrant violations of the Animal Welfare Act ("AWA"); (2) Envigo and Inotiv's Cumberland Facility continuously violated the AWA; (3) Envigo and Inotiv did not properly remedy issues with regards to animal welfare at the Cumberland Facility; (4) as a result, Inotiv was likely to face increased scrutiny and governmental action; (5) Inotiv would imminently shut down two facilities, including the Cumberland Facility; (6) Inotiv did not engage in proper due diligence; and (7) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Learn about your recoverable losses in NOTV: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/inotiv-notv-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=30381&from=1

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Amazon common stock between July 30, 2021, and April 28, 2022, inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 6, 2022

The AMZN lawsuit alleges Amazon.com, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: 1) defendants knew or recklessly disregarded that the Company's infrastructure and fulfillment network investments substantially outpaced demand; 2) those investments were a massive, self-imposed, undue drain on Amazon's financial condition; 3) contrary to defendants' public statements and undisclosed to investors, defendants had already implemented cutbacks to Amazon's fulfillment capacity by July 2021; and 4) as a result of defendants' misrepresentations and omissions, Amazon's common stock traded at artificially inflated prices during the class period.

Learn about your recoverable losses in AMZN: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/amazon-com-inc-loss-submission-form-2?id=30381&from=1

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

