Solera National Bancorp Announces Second Quarter and YTD 2022 Financial Results

LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2022 / Solera National Bancorp, Inc. SLRK ("Company"), the holding company for Solera National Bank ("Bank"), a business-focused bank located in the Denver metropolitan area, today reported financial results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2022. For the second quarter of 2022, net income was $5.1 million and $8.3 million year to date as of June 30, 2022.

2Q22 Financial Highlights

(Comparison to 2Q21 unless otherwise noted)

The Company had record pre-tax and pre-provision earnings of $6.3 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $4.0 million in the second quarter of 2021. Year to date pre-tax and pre-provision earnings through June 30, 2022 increased to $11.1 million, which is $3.9 million higher over the prior year.

Noninterest-bearing deposits rose 5% during the quarter to $544 million, which is a $28 million increase over the previous quarter and a 63% or $209 million increase from June 30, 2021.

Net interest income of $7.6 million for the second quarter 2022 represents a 47% increase over the $5 million earned in the second quarter of 2021.

Tangible book value per share was $12.18 per share as of June 30, 2022 compared to $12.60 per share as of June 30, 2021.

The Company's impressive efficiency ratio of 36.19% decreased from 42.01% from the first quarter 2022.

Net interest margin increased to 4.18% as of June 30, 2022 from 3.81% in the first quarter of 2022.

Asset quality remained strong with a modest level of criticized assets of 2.34% of total assets and nonperforming assets of 0.68% of total assets as of June 30, 2022.

For the three months ended June 30, 2022, the Company reported net income of $5.1 million, or $1.19 per share, compared to net income of $3.2 million, or $0.74 per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2022, and net income of $3.0 million, or $0.71 per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Michael Quagliano, Executive Chairman of the Board, commented: "The numbers speak for themselves. Over the past quarter, the Bank was able to take advantage of the raising rate environment and we are ready to react to any future gyrations of the market. We have levers at our discretion to weather any storm. I extend a special thank you to the Board of Directors and all of our employees at Solera for their high level of performance."

Jordan Wright, Vice Chairman of the Board, commented: "This quarter's earnings show how Mike Quagliano's leadership of the Bank continues to enable us to punch above our weight class. Under his direction, we've found great ways to grow revenue and perform at the highest levels. And we're just getting started."

Cheri Walz, CFO, commented: "The Bank continued to perform very well in the second quarter of this year and we are extremely pleased and proud to deliver these results to our shareholders. We saw record earnings this quarter which were largely driven by growth and activity in the Bank's investment portfolio. Within the quarter, we saw a 10% growth in net interest margin, a 42% improvement in ROA, and a 69% improvement in ROE. We see these trends continuing as we head into the next six months of the year."

Kreighton Reed, commented: "I'm pleased to announce this next quarter Solera is refreshing its logo and revolutionizing its website. These aesthetic and feature-rich changes better reflect the future direction Solera must march towards to compete in a rapidly tech-advancing bank industry.

Jordan Wright's vision and direction around tech and software enhancements have already benefited our loan and deposit team's efficiency. Solera will see exponential growth through further implementation of software through our own software development team led by Stephen Tippets.

Solera shareholders can continue to bank on Solera's steady 8 years of continuous growth. Solera is perfectly poised to benefit from this rising rate environment thanks to the relentless focus Michael Quagliano has had the past 8 years with his unwavering discipline around efficiency, profitability, and talent acquisition.

I'm immensely happy to be back home at Solera. The freedom to innovate and be part of a bank that is wildly successful was too alluring to stay away from.

About Solera National Bancorp, Inc.

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 to organize and serve as the holding company for Solera National Bank, which opened for business in September 2007. Solera National Bank is a community bank serving the needs of emerging businesses and real estate investors. At the core of Solera National Bank is welcoming, attentive and respectful customer service, a focus on supporting a growing and diverse economy, and a passion to serve our community through service, education and volunteerism. For more information, please visit http://www.SoleraBank.com.

This press release contains statements that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The statements contained in this release, which are not historical facts and that relate to future plans or projected results of Solera National Bancorp, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Solera National Bank, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated or implied. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Readers of this release are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contacts: Cheri Walz, EVP & CFO (720) 764-9090

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

SOLERA NATIONAL BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(unaudited)

($000s) 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 ASSETS









Cash and due from banks $ 4,714 $ 4,025 $ 4,124 $ 2,714 $ 2,525 Federal funds sold - 31,000 12,000 15,000 2,700 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 1,788 2,459 1,251 1,267 880 Investment securities, available-for-sale 171,151 141,175 130,199 82,588 73,308 Investment securities, held-to-maturity 125,890 51,965 10,500 10,423 10,421 FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stocks, at cost 5,400 1,626 2,853 1,626 2,330 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, gross 10,709 37,951 50,901 68,901 97,172 Net deferred (fees)/expenses, PPP loans (271 ) (1,026 ) (1,493 ) (2,165 ) (3,118 ) Net PPP loans 10,438 36,925 49,408 66,736 94,054 Traditional loans, gross 461,447 433,506 419,638 355,636 328,633 Net deferred (fees)/expenses, traditional loans (433 ) (444 ) (422 ) (846 ) (688 ) Allowance for loan and lease losses (7,153 ) (7,153 ) (6,452 ) (5,633 ) (5,500 ) Net traditional loans 453,861 462,834 412,764 349,157 322,445 Premises and equipment, net 14,104 14,195 18,830 12,939 13,019 Accrued interest receivable 4,352 3,689 2,756 2,334 2,080 Bank-owned life insurance 5,094 5,068 5,042 5,015 4,989 Other assets 19,410 3,910 1,450 2,086 3,241 TOTAL ASSETS $ 816,202 $ 721,946 $ 651,177 $ 551,885 $ 531,992

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 543,956 $ 515,929 $ 464,050 $ 390,138 $ 334,620 Interest-bearing demand deposits 10,392 10,100 11,071 12,809 15,979 Savings and money market deposits 113,819 117,799 93,937 66,444 89,223 Time deposits 17,735 18,743 18,860 19,678 27,647 Total deposits 685,902 662,571 587,918 489,069 467,469

Accrued interest payable 124 33 36 36 41 Short-term borrowings 72,634 - - - 4,735 Long-term FHLB borrowings 4,000 4,000 4,000 4,000 4,000 Accounts payable and other liabilities 1,166 1,102 294 2,804 1,589 TOTAL LIABILITIES 763,826 667,706 592,248 495,909 477,834

Common stock 43 43 43 43 43 Additional paid-in capital 38,748 38,748 38,748 38,748 38,748 Retained earnings 28,094 23,008 19,809 17,185 13,786 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) gain (14,509 ) (7,559 ) 329 - 1,581 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 52,376 54,240 58,929 55,976 54,158 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 816,202 $ 721,946 $ 651,177 $ 551,885 $ 531,992

SOLERA NATIONAL BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended ($000s, except per share data) 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 6/30/2022 6/30/2021 Interest and dividend income













Interest and fees on traditional loans $ 4,965 $ 4,561 $ 4,426 $ 3,498 $ 3,298 $ 9,526 $ 6,303 Interest and fees on PPP loans 824 581 821 1,152 1,259 1,405 2,245 Investment securities 2,185 1,201 876 614 647 3,386 1,180 Dividends on bank stocks 51 17 19 17 29 68 55 Other 2 - - 5 3 2 6 Total interest income 8,027 6,360 $ 6,142 5,286 5,236 14,387 9,789 Interest expense Deposits 300 221 189 192 200 521 374 FHLB & Fed borrowings 159 17 20 17 33 176 64 Total interest expense 459 238 209 209 233 697 438 Net interest income 7,568 6,122 5,933 5,077 5,003 13,690 9,351 Provision for loan and lease losses 10 702 837 149 5 712 610 Net interest income after

provision for loan and lease losses 7,558 5,420 5,096 4,928 4,998 12,978 8,741 Noninterest income Customer service and other fees 321 300 264 250 353 621 559 Other income 183 262 118 118 114 445 228 Gain on sale of loan - 943 - - - 943 - Gain on sale of securities 1,179 278 1,392 462 1,179 510 Total noninterest income 1,683 1,505 660 1,760 929 3,188 1,297 Noninterest expense Employee compensation and benefits 1,800 1,651 1,189 1,279 1,085 3,451 1,896 Occupancy 177 215 174 175 165 392 320 Professional fees 119 101 115 92 65 220 121 Other general and administrative 825 841 665 695 603 1,666 1,087 Total noninterest expense 2,921 2,808 2,143 2,241 1,918 5,729 3,424 Net Income Before Taxes $ 6,320 $ 4,117 $ 3,613 $ 4,447 $ 4,009 $ 10,437 $ 6,614 Income Tax Expense 1,235 919 990 1,048 945 2,154 1,546 Net Income $ 5,085 $ 3,198 $ 2,623 $ 3,399 $ 3,064 $ 8,283 $ 5,068

Income Per Share $ 1.19 $ 0.74 $ 0.61 $ 0.79 $ 0.71 $ 1.94 $ 1.18 Tangible Book Value Per Share $ 12.18 $ 12.62 $ 13.72 $ 13.03 $ 12.60 $ 12.18 $ 12.60 WA Shares outstanding 4,276,953 4,299,953 4,299,953 4,299,953 4,143,620 4,276,953 4,294,815 Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income $ 6,330 $ 4,819 $ 4,450 $ 4,596 $ 4,014 $ 11,149 $ 7,224 Net Interest Margin 4.18 % 3.81 % 4.05 % 3.92 % 3.88 % 4.01 % 3.85 % Cost of Funds 0.25 % 0.15 % 0.15 % 0.17 % 0.19 % 0.20 % 0.19 % Efficiency Ratio 36.19 % 42.01 % 33.94 % 41.16 % 35.06 % 38.82 % 33.77 % Return on Average Assets 2.64 % 1.86 % 1.74 % 2.51 % 2.95 % 2.27 % 2.00 % Return on Average Equity 31.61 % 22.61 % 18.26 % 24.69 % 25.57 % 30.02 % 20.12 % Leverage Ratio (CBLR) 8.4 % 8.9 % 11.3 % 11.4 % 11.0 %

Asset Quality: Non-performing loans to gross loans 1.20 % 1.30 % 1.58 % 1.89 % 2.07 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.68 % 0.78 % 1.02 % 1.22 % 1.28 % Allowance for loan losses to gross traditional loans 1.55 % 1.65 % 1.54 % 1.58 % 1.67 %

Criticized loans/assets: Special mention $ 11,661 $ 11,742 $ 17,745 $ 7,734 $ 7,018 Substandard: Accruing 1,931 12,882 3,766 4,729 4,772 Substandard: Nonaccrual 5,530 5,631 6,629 6,710 6,796 Doubtful - - - - - Total criticized loans $ 19,122 $ 30,255 $ 28,140 $ 19,173 $ 18,586 Other real estate owned - - - - - Investment securities - - - - - Total criticized assets $ 19,122 $ 30,255 $ 28,140 $ 19,173 $ 18,586 Criticized assets to total assets 2.34 % 4.19 % 4.32 % 3.47 % 3.49 %

