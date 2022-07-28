Planet 13 Announces Results of AGM

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2022 / Planet 13 Holdings Inc. PLTH PLNHF ("Planet 13" or the "Company"), a leading vertically-integrated cannabis company in the United States, announced the following results for each item of business considered at Planet 13's Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Election of Directors
The following table sets the percentage of shares voted in respect of the election of directors:
Nominee
|% For
|% Withheld
Robert Groesbeck
|99.02
|%
|0.98
|%
Larry Scheffler
|99.00
|%
|1.00
|%
Michael Harman
|99.52
|%
|0.48
|%
Adrienne O'Neal
|99.37
|%
|0.63
|%
Re-Appointment of Auditors
99.00% of shares voted were voted in favor of re-appointing Davidson & Company LLP as auditor and authorizing the board of directors of the Company to fix the auditors remuneration for the following year.
For further inquiries, please contact:
LodeRock Advisors Inc., Planet 13 Investor Relations
mark.kuindersma@loderockadvisors.com
(416) 465-6931
Jonathan Ro Robert Groesbeck or Larry Scheffler
Co-Chief Executive Officers
ir@planet13lasvegas.com
About Planet 13
Planet 13 (www.planet13holdings.com) is a vertically integrated cannabis company, with award-winning cultivation, production, and dispensary operations in Las Vegas and in Orange County, California. Planet 13 also holds a medical marijuana treatment center license in Florida and a 49% interest in Planet 13 Illinois which holds a conditional license for a Social-Equity Justice Involved dispensing license in the Chicago-region of Illinois. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and a creator of innovative cannabis products. Planet 13's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and OTCQX under the symbol PLNHF.
The Company is indirectly involved in the manufacture, possession, use, sale, and distribution of cannabis in the recreational and medicinal cannabis marketplace in the United States through licensed subsidiary entities in states that have legalized marijuana operations, however, these activities are currently illegal under United States federal law. Additional information regarding this and other risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business, including COVID-19, are contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and in the Company's periodic reports subsequently filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and on SEDAR.
No stock exchange, securities commission, or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.
SOURCE: Planet 13 Holdings
https://www.accesswire.com/710201/Planet-13-Announces-Results-of-AGM
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.