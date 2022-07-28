AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2022 / Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. THR ("Thermon") will issue a press release reporting its consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022, before the market opens on Thursday, August 4, 2022. Following the earnings release, Bruce Thames, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Kevin Fox, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. (Central Time), which will be simultaneously webcast on Thermon's investor relations website (http://ir.thermon.com). Investment community professionals interested in participating in the question-and-answer session may access the call by dialing (877) 407-5976 from within the United States/Canada and (412) 902-0031 from outside of the United States/Canada.
Click here for direct access to the Investor Relations calendar and details for the upcoming webcast. A replay will be available on Thermon's investor relations website after the conclusion of the call.
About Thermon
Through its global network, Thermon provides safe, reliable and mission critical industrial process heating solutions. Thermon specializes in providing complete flow assurance, process heating, temperature maintenance, freeze protection and environmental monitoring solutions. Thermon is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, please visit www.thermon.com.
CONTACT:
Kevin Fox, Chief Financial Officer
Ivonne Salem, Vice President, FP&A and Investor Relations
(512) 690-0600
Investor.Relations@thermon.com
SOURCE: Thermon Group Holdings, Inc.
https://www.accesswire.com/710174/Thermon-Schedules-First-Quarter-Fiscal-2023-Earnings-Conference-Call--August-4-2022
