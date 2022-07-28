Labaton Sucharow Investigating F45 Training Holdings Inc. – FXLV

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2022 / Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights law firm, announces that it is investigating F45 Training Holdings Inc. ("F45" or the "Company") FXLV for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

On July 27, 2022, F45 Training Holdings Inc. shares dropped 61.5% after the company announced the departure of its chief executive and founder Adam Gilchrist; a 45% workforce reduction, equal to 110 layoffs; and a sharp reduction in the number of new franchises and studios expected in 2022.

If you currently own stock or options in F45 Training Holdings Inc. and suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll-free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at david@labaton.com.

About the Firm

Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world's leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, corporate governance and shareholder rights, consumer, and cybersecurity and data privacy litigation, as well as whistleblower representation. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at labaton.com.

CONTACT:

David J. Schwartz

(800) 321-0476

david@labaton.com

SOURCE: Labaton Sucharow LLP

View source version on accesswire.com: