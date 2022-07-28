MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2022 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation GOOD announces the following event:
What:
Gladstone Commercial Corporation's Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 Earnings Call & Webcast
When:
Tuesday, August 2, 2022 @ 8:30 a.m. EDT
Website:
https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=bvrTUuAo
How:
By webcast -- Log on to the web at the address above
By phone -- Please call (877) 407-9045
Contact:
Gladstone Commercial Corporation, (703) 287-5893.
A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through August 9, 2022. To hear the replay, please dial (877) 660-6853 and use playback conference number 13730106.
If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will also be archived on our website (www.gladstonecommercial.com).
Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust ("REIT") focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Additional information can be found at www.gladstonecommercial.com.
For further information: Gladstone Commercial Corporation, +1-703-287-5893
SOURCE: Gladstone Commercial Corporation
https://www.accesswire.com/708202/Gladstone-Commercial-Corporation-Earnings-Call-and-Webcast-Information
