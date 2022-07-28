Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Five-Year Lease at Austin, TX Office Building

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2022 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation GOOD ("Gladstone Commercial") announced it has entered into a 5.7 year lease with Cognizant Technology Solutions U.S. Corporation ("Cognizant") for 41,225 square feet of its 320,000 square foot, four story office building, located at 717 East Parmer Lane in Austin, Texas, bringing occupancy to approximately 70%.

"We are delighted to have Cognizant in our portfolio and express thanks to their real estate department for their assistance on the deal. We could not have asked for better partners. This transaction shows the strength of the Austin market and the resiliency of the office sector. I would also like to thank Bethany Perez and Colton McCasland of JLL for their untiring work," said Perry Finney, Senior Vice President of Gladstone Commercial.

Buzz Cooper, Gladstone Commercial's President, added, "Cognizant is a great tenant to have and adds to the strength of our already impressive roster of tenants. We appreciate the speed and efficiency in which they acted to execute the deal."

About Gladstone Commercial Corporation GOOD

Gladstone Commercial is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. As of March 31, 2022, Gladstone Commercial's real estate portfolio consisted of 131 properties located in 27 states, totaling approximately 16.4 million square feet. For additional information please visit www.gladstonecommercial.com.

