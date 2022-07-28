Mace(R) Security International Announces its 2nd Qtr. 2022 Earnings Release Date

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2022 / Mace® Security International, Inc. MACE, a globally recognized leader in personal safety products, will broadcast its second quarter 2022 earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT, 8:00 AM PDT. The call can be made using the following link Connect Me or by telephone within the US at (800) 207-0148. Please use the conference identification number 798676.
A news release outlining the financial results will be distributed after the market closes on Monday, August 1, 2022. A slide presentation, which will accompany the call, will also be available at www.corp.mace.com on Monday, August 1, 2022 after the market closes, and will remain available after the call.
The full set of financial statements and the accompanying slide presentation will be available after the market closes on August 1, 2022, on Mace's website www.corp.mace.com under the subheading "Newsroom."
A digital recording of the conference call will be available for replay after the call's completion. It will be available two hours after the call and will expire on August 16, 2022, at 2:00 PM. To access the encore recording, call 888-203-1112 and enter the conference ID 1185716.
About Mace® Security International, Inc.:
Mace® Security International, Inc. (MACE) is a globally recognized leader in personal safety and security. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, the company has spent more than 40 years designing and manufacturing consumer and tactical products for personal defense and security under its world-renowned Mace® Brand - the original trusted brand of defense spray products. The company also offers aerosol defense sprays and tactical products for law enforcement and security professionals worldwide through its Mace® Take Down® brand, KUROS!® Brand personal safety products, Vigilant® Brand alarms, and Tornado® Brand pepper spray and stun guns. MACE® distributes and supports Mace® Brand products through mass market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, Amazon.com, Mace.com, and other channels. For more information, visit www.mace.com.
Press Contact:
Mark O'Conner
Moconner@mace.com
SOURCE: MACE SECURITY INTERNATIONAL INC
https://www.accesswire.com/710189/MaceR-Security-International-Announces-its-2nd-Qtr-2022-Earnings-Release-Date
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
