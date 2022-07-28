Discover Financial Services Investigated by Block & Leviton For Potential Securities Law Violations; Investors Who Have Lost Money Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2022 / Block & Leviton is investigating Discover Financial Services DFS for potential securities law violations. Investors who have lost money in their Discover Financial Services investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/dfs.

What is this all about?

On July 20, 2022, after the market closed, Discover Financial Services announced Q2 2022 financial results. The company disclosed it had suspended share repurchases and started an internal investigation into compliance practices within the student-loan servicing business.

Discover Financial Services previously faced regulatory scrutiny related to its student-loan business in 2015 when the company agreed to a consent order with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau regarding private student-loan servicing practices.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock dropped more than 8% in intraday trading on July 21, 2022.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Discover Financial Services stock and has lost money may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What is Block & Leviton doing?

Block & Leviton is investigating whether the Company committed securities law violations and may file an action to attempt to recover losses on behalf of investors who have lost money.

What should you do next?

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at cases@blockleviton.com, or by phone at (617) 398-5600.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Many law firms have issued releases about this matter; most of those firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Block & Leviton is a law firm that actually litigates cases. We are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of defrauded investors through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, www.blockleviton.com, or call (617) 398-5600 or email cases@blockleviton.com with any questions.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

260 Franklin St., Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

Phone: (617) 398-5600

Email: cases@blockleviton.com

www.blockleviton.com

SOURCE: Block & Leviton LLP

View source version on accesswire.com: