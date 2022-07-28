SHAREHOLDER ALERT: APPS OM MOLN: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2022 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.

Digital Turbine, Inc. APPS

If you suffered a loss, contact us at: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/digital-turbine-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=30372&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 5, 2022

Class Period: February 26, 2021 - May 31, 2022

Allegations against APPS include that: (1) the Company's recent acquisitions, AdColony and Fyber, act as agents in certain of their respective product lines; (2) as a result, revenues for those product lines must be reported net of license fees and revenue share, rather than on a gross basis; (3) the Company's internal control over financial reporting as to revenue recognition was deficient; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's net revenues was overstated throughout fiscal 2022; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Outset Medical, Inc. OM

If you suffered a loss, contact us at: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/outset-medical-class-action-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=30372&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 6, 2022

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased Outset Medical common stock between September 15, 2020, and June 13, 2022.

Allegations against OM include that: (1) the Company's flagship product, Tablo Hemodialysis System ("Tablo"), would require an additional 510(k) application to be filed with The United States Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"), as defendants had "continuously made improvements and updates to Tablo over time since its original clearance"; (2) as a result, the Company could not conduct a human factors study on a cleared device in accordance with FDA protocols; (3) the Company's inability to conduct the human factors study subjected the Company to the likelihood of the FDA imposing a "shipment hold" and marketing suspension, leaving the Company unable to sell Tablo for home use; and (4) as a result, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and /or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Molecular Partners AG MOLN

If you suffered a loss, contact us at: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/molecular-partners-lawsuit-form?prid=30372&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 12, 2022

This lawsuit is on behalf of a class consisting of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Molecular Partners American Depositary Shares pursuant and/or traceable to certain documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about June 16, 2021; and/or (b) Molecular Partners securities between June 16, 2021, and April 26, 2022.

Allegations against MOLN include that: (i) the Company's product, ensovibep, was less effective at treating COVID-19 than defendants had led investors to believe; that (ii) accordingly, the the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") was reasonably likely to require an additional Phase 3 study of ensovibep before granting the drug Emergency Use Authorization ("EUA"); (iii) waning global rates of COVID-19 significantly reduced the Company's chances of securing EUA for ensovibep; (iv) another of the Company's product candidates, MP0310, was less attractive to Molecular Partners' collaborator, Amgen, than defendants had led investors to believe; (v) accordingly, there was a significant likelihood that Amgen would return to global rights of MP0310 to Molecular Partners; (vi) as a result of all the foregoing, the clinical and commercial prospects of ensovibep and MP0310 were overstated; and (vii) as a result, documents issues in connection with the Company's initial public offer and defendants' public statements throughout the class period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

