Consumer Alert: Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. Investigates Claims Against IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and IDEXX Distribution, Inc. for Overcharging Veterinary Practices for Point-of Care Diagnostic Laboratory Tests

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2022 / Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for business and consumers victimized by anticompetitive practices, is investigating antitrust violations by IDEXX IDXX relating to IDEXX's exclusive contracts with and overcharges to veterinary practices.
What Happened and What Products Are Involved:
In 2013, the Federal Trade Commission found that IDEXX had a monopoly in the market for point-of-care ("POC") diagnostic laboratory tests and ordered IDEXX to discontinue its exclusive contracts with certain distributors. In 2015, IDEXX began selling its POC tests directly to veterinary practices.
In order to buy IDEXX products, IDEXX required veterinary practices to enter into restrictive long-term contracts that may have resulted in veterinary practices overpaying IDEXX at least thousands of dollars per year for IDEXX products.
The IDEXX products affected include:
- Analyzers: IDEXX POC diagnostic testing devices or instruments
- Consumables: IDEXX supplies used in conjunction with POC diagnostic testing, such as reagents, and slides
- Singleuse Rapid Test Kits: single use rapid test kits used to run critical in-house laboratory tests
If you are a veterinary practice who purchased any of the products listed above and would like to learn more CLICK HERE.
About Lowey Dannenberg
Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing consumers and business harmed by anticompetitive practices, among others. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits against some of the largest defendants in the country and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of its clients.
Contact
Lowey Dannenberg P.C.
44 South Broadway, Suite 1100
White Plains, NY 10601
Tel: 914-733-7214
Email: investigations@lowey.com
SOURCE: Lowey Dannenberg
https://www.accesswire.com/710187/Consumer-Alert-Lowey-Dannenberg-PC-Investigates-Claims-Against-IDEXX-Laboratories-Inc-and-IDEXX-Distribution-Inc-for-Overcharging-Veterinary-Practices-for-Point-of-Care-Diagnostic-Laboratory-Tests
