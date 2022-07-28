Framey.IO Is The New Social Travel App Now Available on the App Store and Google Play

Framey is a social media application that helps users find, plan and document their dream vacations. The app, which raised more than $1M in funding, is now available worldwide for travelers to download on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

The beginnings of Framey

Framey was founded in 2019 and it has been imagined from the start as a social media application that would disrupt the travel landscape by allowing users to discover new destinations and plan their next trips.

To continue the development of Framey, this travel tech startup based in Romania managed to raise $1 million in a seed funding round led by ICE Capital from Dubai and backed by JECO Capital, a powerful investment group from Europe.

The powerful financial support is more than necessary for the emerging startup to expand its team, develop and enhance the product while fighting to establish its name in the travel industry.

Framey, more than a social travel app:

When asked to desribe Framey in just a few words, Framey's CEO stated, "we would say that its main mission is to help users get inspired for the next journey of discovery."

This social travel app may appear as another platform for travelers to post pictures and reveal new attractions from around the world, but its disruption power comes from enabling users to discover interesting places in a comprehensible manner and offering the possibility to create a travel plan around that specific location.

In addition to finding new exotic places to visit, users have the option to document and share with other people their own visual impressions of that space by uploading their own photos and revealing their own thoughts about that place.

New users will easily notice that the main benefit of Framey on their mobile devices comes from an unexpected mix of a social media application and a travel planning platform.

To establish its name in the travel space, Framey worked to connect the stakeholders and all those who might use its platform, from normal travelers and travel content creators to local people and agencies that should benefit from the growing popularity of the discovered destination.

Framey is reinventing travel planning:

It is difficult to define the power of Framey in just a few phrases. Travel experiences can hardly be encompassed in a single app, platform, or device.

At the same time, the travel industry is already ready to offer travelers a long list of powerful companies and agencies that can cover everything from booking flight and accommodation to discovering great restaurants and local experiences.

However, the major disadvantage for a big company is that it loses the feeling of a growing community replacing it with the cold mask of a business that simply wants users money.

From this point of view, Framey does have the advantage of being a social travel application that placed a high emphasis on the power of community and communication from the start in order to bring forward travel experiences of normal people who want to share their journey with other users.

At the end of the day, the principal idea behind Framey is to inspire people to travel more, have more meaningful experiences, and share them with other people, no matter if we talk about a long weekend in a popular European city or the regular visit to our favorite pizza or ice cream place in our home town.

Framey places a focus on discovering your own country:

For the last two years or so, the world has been gradually changing due to Covid or other unexpected world events and we all had to keep up with this unavoidable change.

The team behind Framey noticed the growing interest of people to travel more in their own backyards, from visiting close-by attractions to reaching more distant destinations, such as villages, cities, or tourist areas from their own countries.

Though it was initially an element of surprise, Framey took this as an opportunity to offer the large majority of travelers the possibility to discover more local attractions and create a plan around these ‘new' destinations.

All of a sudden, the old mountain villages have become interesting again and a new generation of travelers discovered that their own region could still surprise them in a pleasant way.

