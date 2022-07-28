LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST TDOC, TUP and YEXT - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2022 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.

Teladoc Health, Inc. TDOC

Class Period : October 28, 2021 - April 27, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : August 5, 2022

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) increased competition, among other factors, was negatively impacting Teladoc's BetterHelp and chronic care businesses; (ii) accordingly, the growth of those businesses was less sustainable than Defendants had led investors to believe; (iii) as a result, Teladoc's revenue and adjusted EBITDA projections for FY 2022 were unrealistic; (iv) as a result of all the foregoing, Teladoc would be forced to recognize a significant non-cash goodwill impairment charge; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Tupperware Brands Corporation TUP

Class Period : November 3, 2021 - May 3, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : August 15, 2022

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Tupperware was facing significant challenges in maintaining its earnings and sales performance; (ii) accordingly, Tupperware's full-year 2022 guidance was unrealistic and/or unsustainable; (iii) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to have a material negative impact on Tupperware's financial condition; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and

misleading at all relevant times.

Yext, Inc. YEXT

Class Period : March 4, 2021 - March 8, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : August 16, 2022

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Yext's revenue and earnings were significantly deteriorating because of, among other things, poor sales execution and performance, as well as COVID-19 related disruptions; (ii) accordingly, Yext was unlikely to meet consensus estimates for its full year fiscal 2022 financial results and fiscal 2023 outlook; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

