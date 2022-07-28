Shifter.IO Launches Data-Driven Decision Making Tool Kit For Businesses

Shifter.IO, founded in 2012 as one of the first residential proxy providers, now allows business users to connect from anywhere in the world to access local data without any restrictions, while preserving a high degree of privacy and security through the new Data-Driven Decision Making Tool Kit.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2022 / Since we live in a highly connected world and the virtual space tends to preserve more and more information, all companies that require online data encounter the difficulty of finding the relevant content for their own development. Shifter.IO now offers a global solution for the privacy and security needs of businesses around the globe; the Data-Driven Decision Making Tool Kit.

Shifter.IO was founded in 2012 to help support the privacy and security needs of online businesses. Now in 2022, Shifter is introducing a Data-Driven Decision Making Tool Kit.

Large companies and emerging startups have a high demand for valuable content if they want to remain relevant in the market, or are simply looking to improve their products and services.

Companies are looking to obtain public data fast and in a secure fashion. Shifter 's Data-Driven Decision Making Tool Kit is the ultimate service for companies that need the right type of information for sales intelligence, marketing campaigns, price comparison, social media, or SEO purposes.

Data-Driven Decision Making Tool Kit provides Data collection via proxies:

A data collection activity allows users to withdraw online information via proxies for private or business purposes.

Business owners know that the main reason behind using proxies for data collection appeared when a growing number of companies were required to extract more and more data for business reasons in a short period of time.

It is of course equally important to emphasize the anonymity aspect of using proxies for a business that wants to remain hidden from its competitors while using the right tools that would make it stay ahead in the market.

In this growing environment, more and more companies emerged to offer various proxy services that would assist online-based companies to find the required data while preserving a high level of privacy.

Shifter products are perfectly suitable for data collection - and continue to reveal how users can take advantage of Shifter and its data collection tools to enhance their business perspectives.

How Data-Driven Decision Making Tool Kit with Shifter can improve business:

Users who take advantage of proxies for data collection are usually taking this action for business purposes, trying to attract and integrate valuable information into their development plans.

The online space can be seen as a crowded place where companies need to compete against each other for greater visibility and success. And to do just that, they need to remain connected to the latest evolutions and developments in the industry.

In this space, data collection activities should be undertaken by a business only after analyzing the available proxy providers in the market and choosing a partner that brings to the table the required experience alongside an impressive number of tools that can make data collection an easy task.

Data collection campaigns via proxies can sustain a business development by finding and withdrawing valuable data for product development or marketing purposes.

Use the Data-Driven Decision Making Tool Kit for price intelligence:

Most companies are fully aware that it is important to obtain the latest prices from your competitors before setting up your own prices.

Shifter access to data helps businesses establish the right prices for products. As price intelligence campaigns are very important, Shifter's newest releases help users access the extensive range of residential proxies.

Use the Data-Driven Decision Making Tool Kit to obtain valuable business data:

All companies, from emerging young companies to established brands, need a great degree of data if they want to develop their products and services.

Since companies need to engage in data collection activities for longer periods, they may equally require constant access to the sources of information. And if they need to extract data without revealing their identities, geographical locations, or the exit IP addresses, Shifter proxies are again quite valuable.

These are many of the new features made available by Shifter, and examples of why these services are more necessary now than ever as the online space will always continue to raise barriers and obstacles for those who need to access public information.

Why the Data-Driven Decision Making Tool Kit is great for business:

Shifter has enhanced and upgraded its line of products and services to include a powerful range of residential proxies which include:

Rotating Residential Proxies : A powerful infrastructure capable of delivering high speeds and great IP coverage. The ultimate toolkit for any serious project that wants top quality.

On-demand Residential Proxies: The same quality offered by residential proxies, this time allowing users to request specific parameters for a residential proxy, such as the country, city, etc.

Static Residential Proxies : the perfect balance between the privacy offered by residential proxies and the stability and speed provided by datacenter IPs? Static Residential Proxies are the answer for most data collection campaigns.

Sneakers Proxies : Crazy about purchasing multiple pairs of limited-edition sneakers online? Then these proxies can help you as they've been specially designed to respond to this specific use case. Buy them all!

Web Scraping & SERP API : Gain easy access to online data without building scrapers or looking for the right proxies. The SERP API offers the same valuable access to the Shifter proxy infrastructure.

Cloud Hosting : A cloud hosting service directly integrated with our proxy infrastructure. For the best uptime in the market and superior performance.

Shifter has been a major part of the proxy industry for more than a decade choosing to constantly improve its infrastructure in order to attract and retain a growing number of businesses. Lately, Shifter has embarked on a new quest to reinvent its range of products and services, while recreating its online brand and identity.

The proxy infrastructure behind the Data-Driven Decision Making Tool Kit created by Shifter continues to serve an impressive number of customers who are interested in sales intelligence, social media, SEO, data collection and web scraping for marketing and branding purposes.

About Shifter.IO

Shifter was founded in 2012, as one of the first residential proxy providers, since then it has become one of the leading proxy networks in the world and it's used by more than 25.000 clients including Fortune 500 Companies. With the newly launched Data-Driven Decision Making Tool Kit, users can connect from anywhere to access local data without any restriction, while preserving a high degree of privacy and security. To learn more about Shifter's services, including the Data-Driven Decision Making Tool Kit, please visit https://shifter.io

