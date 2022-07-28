CORRECTION: Sunworks Launches New Corporate Website

This article corrects one issued this morning that contained an incorrect website link

New website helps customers make well-informed decisions about solar power energy solutions

PROVO, UT / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2022 / Sunworks, Inc. SUNW, a provider of solar power and battery storage solutions for residential, agricultural, commercial, industrial, and public works markets, is pleased to announce the launch of its newly designed website at sunworksusa.com. The completely revamped website features simplified design, improved functionality, organic search optimization, video customer testimonials, and enriched content areas that help customers make well-informed decisions about solar power energy solutions.

The website is built to help customers understand the benefits of solar power, get answers to their questions, easily connect with experts, and see examples of companies who have deployed solar powered solutions. "We are thrilled to debut our new company website to our customers, partners, investors, and visitors," said Sarah Willis, Senior Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Sunworks. "The new website highlights our unique value proposition as one of the leading solar installation companies in the market, while accelerating the customer engagement process. The FAQ and Blog allow potential customers to learn more about the benefits of renewable energy, solar power solutions, industry news, and to better understand the process of installing a solar power system. The new video testimonials allow visitors to hear in our customers own words why solar made sense for their business."

The new website's optimized design includes seamless navigation features and accessibility features that improve the user experience. The responsive design is optimized for viewing on any screen size to fit the growing mobile audience. Video testimonials, project overviews, and case studies help visitors easily see how a solar power system can be a great solution for their home or company.

The redesigned website is part of a larger branding initiative Sunworks intends to introduce during the latter half of 2022. The initiative, which includes an updated graphical design, refreshed messaging, and the launch of a new Solcius website (Sunworks' residential brand), is centered on making it easier for customers to get the information they need and easier to interact with Sunworks and Solcius across all communication touch points - while providing faster turnaround times and exceptional customer service. "We intend to be the gold standard in our industry," explains Willis. "As a pioneer with more than 20 years of experience, we look forward to raising the bar."

ABOUT SUNWORKS

Sunworks is a premier provider of high-performance solar power systems. Sunworks is committed to quality business practices that exceed industry standards and uphold its ideals of ethics and safety. Sunworks continues to grow its presence, expanding nationally with regional and local offices. The company strives to consistently deliver high quality, performance-oriented solutions for customers in a wide range of industries including residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial, federal, and public works. Sunworks' diverse, seasoned workforce includes distinguished veterans who bring a sense of pride, discipline, and professionalism to their interaction with customers. All Sunworks' employees uphold its guiding principles each day. Sunworks is a member of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and is a proud advocate for the advancement of solar power. For more information, visit www.sunworksusa.com and www.solcius.com.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

720.778.2415

IR@sunworksusa.com

SOURCE: Sunworks, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: