Smith-Midland Announces Multiple Contracts Valued at $8.9 Million

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2022 / Smith-Midland Corporation SMID, a provider of innovative, high-quality proprietary and patented precast concrete products and systems, announced today it has secured more than $8.9 million in orders in recent weeks. The projects in these contracts incorporate a variety of the Company's precast products, including a $3.4 million order for its Soundwall panels and posts as part of the reconstruction and widening of I-20 at the Broad River Road and I-26 interchange outside Columbia, SC. Smith-Midland will be providing interior and exterior wall panels at the Marine Corps Air Station in Cherry Point, NC, designing precast platform girders and more than 200 deck planks for the Regional Transportation Center in Claymont, DE, and producing 114,000 square feet of precast retaining wall used as part of the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel (HRBT) expansion in Virginia.
With the custom retaining wall contract for the HRBT project, Smith-Midland will have provided three separate precast concrete products for the largest highway construction project in Virginia. "These recent contracts reflect the broad array and versatility of our precast concrete products and design capabilities," said Ashley Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Smith-Midland Corporation. "There is growing demand for our offerings through increased commercial construction and infrastructure spending, and we look forward to announcing additional projects over the coming months."
About Smith-Midland
Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, licenses, rents, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products for use primarily in the construction, transportation, and utilities industries. Management and the board own approximately five percent of SMID stock, aligning with shareholder values.
Smith-Midland Corporation has three manufacturing facilities located in Midland, VA, Reidsville, NC, and Columbia, SC, and Concrete Safety Systems, our J-J Hooks Safety Barrier rental division. Easi-Set Worldwide, a wholly owned subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation, licenses the production and sale of Easi-Set products, including J-J Hooks and SlenderWall, and provides diversification opportunities to the precast industry worldwide. For more information, please call (540) 439-3266 or visit www.smithmidland.com.
Media Inquiries:
scrandall@midlandadvertising.com
(540) 439-8056
Sales Inquiries:
info@smithmidland.com
(540) 439-3266
Investor Relations:
Steven Hooser
Three Part Advisors, LLC
(214) 872-2710
SOURCE: Smith-Midland Corporation
https://www.accesswire.com/710145/Smith-Midland-Announces-Multiple-Contracts-Valued-at-89-Million
