CLASS ACTION UPDATE for IONQ, WM and TUP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2022 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

IONQ Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/ionq-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=30363&wire=1

WM Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/waste-management-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=30363&wire=1

TUP Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/tupperware-brands-corporation-loss-submission-form?prid=30363&wire=1

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *

IonQ, Inc. IONQ

IONQ Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased March 30, 2021 - May 2, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : August 1, 2022

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/ionq-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=30363&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, IonQ, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) IonQ had not yet developed a 32-qubit quantum computer; (2) the Company's 11-qubit quantum computer suffered from significant error rates, rendering it useless; (3) IonQ's quantum the computer is not sufficiently reliable, so it is not accessible despite being available through major cloud providers; (4) a significant portion of IonQ's revenue was derived from improper roundtripping transactions with related parties; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were the materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Waste Management, Inc. WM

This lawsuit is on behalf of all purchasers of certain Waste Management redeemable senior notes between February 13, 2020 and June 23, 2020.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : August 8, 2022

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/waste-management-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=30363&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, (i) the U.S. Department of Justice had indicated to Waste Management that it would require Waste Management to divest significantly more assets than the $200 million indicated in the merger agreement between the Company and Advanced Disposal Services; (ii) as a result, the merger would not be completed by July 14, 2020, the end date under the merger agreement; and (iii) the Waste Management redeemable senior notes would be subject to mandatory redemption at 101% of par.

Tupperware Brands Corporation TUP

TUP Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased November 3, 2021 - May 3, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : August 15, 2022

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/tupperware-brands-corporation-loss-submission-form?prid=30363&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Tupperware Brands Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Tupperware was facing significant challenges in maintaining its earnings and sales performance; (ii) accordingly, Tupperware's full-year 2022 guidance was unrealistic and/or unsustainable; (iii) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to have a material negative impact on Tupperware's financial condition; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and

misleading at all relevant times.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

View source version on accesswire.com: