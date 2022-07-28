Uplift Aerospace Launches Moonport Metaverse

PARK CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2022 / NRP Stone, Inc. NRPI

Yesterday afternoon, Uplift Aerospace (NRP Stone - Symbol: NRPI) opened a beta-test version of their upcoming Space+ Metaverse for a select number of Launch Pass NFT holders. Uplift is building the Space+ Metaverse as a Web3 platform for the social and digital infrastructure to support commercial activities in space, serving as a cultural and technological bridge between Earth and space.

This fall, the team plans to release a second NFT collection, called the Starborn collection, to provide members with access to the Space+ Metaverse. The Starborn tokens will serve as an exclusive membership to the digital platform, with events and exhibitions hosted only for Starborn holders. The collection will also connect the Metaverse digitally with Uplift Aerospace's upcoming Constellation Vault, a physical exhibition on the International Space Station. Artwork and other items on display in space will be digitally replicated as NFTs and concurrently exhibited within the Metaverse for holders to view, buy, and trade while the physical items orbit the Earth.

The Space+ Metaverse beta test, called the Space+ Moonport, is a custom built meeting and event space on a moonscape where members can join with 2D or 3D enabled devices for a fully immersive experience. The Space+ Moonport is currently being hosted on ENGAGE, with Utah-based XR firm, Continuum, building unique 3D facilities and assets to enable community events. The project envisions the platform supporting guest speakers and lectures, exclusive digital art exhibitions, and even games and competitions being held in the Space+ Moonport.

The Space+ platform is integrating web3 technologies such as AR, VR, NFTs, and blockchain technologies to facilitate and democratize access to space. In May, Uplift's Space+ Web3 Space Program launched their first NFT collection, called the Launch Pass, which serves as a membership token to perspective-shifting IRL space experiences and products, such as sub-orbital space flights, microgravity flights, rocket launch events, and an aerospace professional network.

The sale of this first NFT membership token generated approximately $500,000.00 in value at the time of sale. The Space+ team at Uplift has been building a large virtual community of space and Web3 enthusiasts since its launch at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January 2022. The project has already created a commercial astronaut training program, with one member, Ruben Salinas, selected to fly to space on an upcoming Blue Origin New Shepard mission. Space+ has also sent community members into the stratosphere on a recent Zero-G flight and held networking and educational events for early members.

ABOUT UPLIFT AEROSPACE

Uplift Aerospace, Inc. is an emerging leader in the rapidly transforming space industry, pioneering revolutionary systems to manufacture, trade, and deliver products for a multiplanetary economy.

For more information, visit https://www.upliftaerospace.com/investors .

US OTC Symbol: NRPI; CUSIP: 62940J200. For the latest updates, visit upliftaerospace.com and follow @upliftaerospace on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

