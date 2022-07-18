Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Application for Admission of Consideration Shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2022 / Further to the announcement on 12 July 2022, Anglo Pacific (APFAPY announces that it has made an application to the Financial Conduct Authority for the admission of 43,622,091 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company ("Consideration Shares") to the standard segment of the Official List and to the London Stock Exchange for admission to trading of the Consideration Shares (together "Admission"). The Consideration Shares form part of the consideration for the acquisition of a portfolio of royalties over advanced development stage copper and nickel projects from South32 Royalty Investments Pty Ltd ("South32").
It is expected that Admission will become effective at 8.00 a.m. on 19 July 2022. The Company has applied to, and received conditional approval from, the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") to list the Consideration Shares on the TSX. The Company is relying on the exemption for "Eligible Interlisted Issuers" under section 602.1 of the TSX Company Manual in connection with the listing of the Consideration Shares on the TSX. Final approval for the listing on the TSX of the Consideration Shares is subject to customary closing conditions.
The Consideration Shares will, when issued, be credited as fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares, including the right to receive all dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid on or in respect of such shares after the date of issue.
Following Admission, the total number of shares of the Company in issue will be 261,732,553, of which 3,876,396 ordinary shares are held in treasury and the total number of voting shares in the Company will be 257,856,157. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
