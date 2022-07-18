Frequency Exchange's Subsidiary Enters Into Licensing and Development Agreement with Warehouse

VANCOUVER , BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2022 / Frequency Exchange Corp. (the "Company") FREQ is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, FREmedica Technologies Inc. ("FREmedica"), has entered into a licensing and development agreement (the "Exclusive License Agreement") with Frequency Warehouse Inc. ("Warehouse"), pursuant to which FREmedica acquired an exclusive, royalty-bearing, non-transferable license from Warehouse to build a membership subscription program (including finished products, modules, and components) which delivers frequency packages through a wearable frequency emitter, allowing subscribers to access a variety of wellness and performance frequencies to enhance body function.

FREmedica founder Stephen Davis notes "This is a great and perfectly-timed opportunity for our company. We plan to launch the "NIKKI" wearable wellness and performance enhancement device in the fall of 2022. While other devices track, the NIKKI frequency emitter works to optimizewearer wellness, making it an ideal companion for other wearables and the millions of people using them. NIKKI puts a round-the-clock wellness centre in your hands and on your wrist."

The following product is a sampling on what NIKKI has to offer to it's Members.

The Exclusive License Agreement includes a licensed membership program, with twelve frequency packages. In consideration for the granted licenses, FREmedica will pay Warehouse (i) a one-time, non-refundable, license fee in the amount of CAD $150,000; and (ii) a royalty equal to 10% of all annual collected gross sales FREmedica earns based on the membership program, the licensed technology, and the sale of any frequency emitter devices or services made, used, sold, or offered for sale in connection with the Exclusive License Agreement. FREmedica may request to negotiate into additional Statement of Works in relation to the existing technology, the frequency packages, and/or research and development of technology conducted under terms agreed upon by both parties.

About the Company

The Company is a British Columbia-based company focused on the development and commercialization of a frequency emitter that delivers a special package of frequencies designed for the health and wellness market, specifically to target Lyme disease along with a variety of other wellness issues within North America. The NIKKI is the fifth generation frequency emitter released by the Company. It is the third wearable technology designed by the Company, specifically to deliver frequencies to help clients with chronic Lyme disease. The technology combined with the frequencies is the result of years of development and experimentation with the latest in bio-energetic technology.

