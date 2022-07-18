Liquid Avatar Technologies presents its 2022 Summer Showcase July 19, 2022, at 12 pm Eastern Time

Company will showcase its digital identity, credentials card & engagement, NFTs, avatars, mixed reality & Metaverse programs

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2022 / Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. LQIDLQAVF(FRA:4T51) ("Company"), a global blockchain and FinTech solutions company focused on digital identity, integrated avatars, and the Metaverse, announces its Liquid Avatar Technologies Summer Showcase 2022 on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 12 pm Eastern Time (GMT / UTC -4), where it will present and demonstrate its core program and product offerings to its stakeholders.

With over 150 people pre-registered, space is limited. Interested participants can register by copying to their browser or clicking on the link below:

https://share.hsforms.com/1nkQwAuT4Rq2EJI-jh6Na6Q4rqa5

During the presentation, the Company will provide an overview of its current programs and products, including:

Digital Identity & Credentials

Card and Engagement Programs

NFTs, Avatars & Digital Products and Services

Mixed Reality and the Metaverse

Participant questions will follow the Company presentation.

"We are excited to present our product and program progress and this event gives all our stakeholders the opportunity to see firsthand the progress we are making with our core offerings," said David Lucatch, CEO of Liquid Avatar Technologies, and Managing Director of Oasis Digital Studios Limited and Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited. "Even with the current market volatility, we continue to progress, creating new and innovative solutions to the evolving privacy, safety and security regulations being adopted globally and delivering best of breed products and programs that integrate consumers and businesses as Web 3.0 adoption accelerates."

The webinar will be recorded and posted for future viewers on the Company website.

In addition to this event, the Company's CEO, David Lucatch will be presenting, this week, at the following events:

VRARA Enterprise Forum 2022 - David will be speaking on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 11:30 am Eastern Time, as a featured contributor in a session entitled: Bringing enterprises, non-profits, and cause marketing together in the Metaverse

San Diego Comic Con - David will be part of the Apex Comics Group Comic-Con Panel on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 4 pm Pacific Time in Room 23 A-B.

About Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited - www.aftermathislands.com

Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited is a Barbados corporation which is 50% owned and is controlled by Oasis Digital Studios Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc.

Aftermath Islands Metaverse is being built as an open-world platform with islands that represented destinations in a global virtual game.

In Aftermath Islands Metaverse's virtual world, users can buy, develop, trade, and sell Virtual Land (VL), property and items, like buildings, crafted items, transport, and other items all through in-game collectible NFTs, a non-fungible token that represents the ownership of virtual and other items. Each plot or parcel of VL is unique and owners get to choose, based on themes and other fair play rules, what content they want to publish on their VL. This can range from simple scenery and structures to an interactive game, business, warehouse, dwelling, facility, or destination. Users can purchase VL as well as all other goods and services in Aftermath Islands Metaverse with fiat and other authorized currencies, coins, and tokens. In the future, users will be able to use DUBS, short for Doubloons the Aftermath Islands Metaverse in-game currency.

Aftermath Islands Metaverse is a shared virtual open world, much like the Metaverse described by author Ernest Cline in his science-fiction novels Ready Player One and Ready Player Two. Expected to launch its beta platform in and around mid-2022, Aftermath Islands Metaverse will allow users to connect and interact with each other, create content, craft, participate in activities and quests and play games. Aftermath Islands Metaverse will have an in-game virtual economy where users can engage in a myriad of in-world economic transactions as well as monetize the content, items, quests, and applications they build.

About Oasis Digital Studios Limited - www.oasisdigitalstudios.com

Oasis Digital Studios Limited ("Oasis") is a wholly owned subsidiary of Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc., that brings together leading individuals and organizations in blockchain technology, computer graphics, augmented reality, entertainment, art, sports, gaming, music, media, comic book, memorabilia, and pop culture arenas to support the fast-paced and growing digital collectible and NFT marketplace. The Oasis business model is to create storytelling, experiential and collectible partnerships with artists, sports personalities, talent, brands, and commercial enterprises to create digital offerings and digital / physical product programs via digital collectibles and NFTs.

Oasis uses multimedia, cinematics, animations, and other techniques to create unique products together with the latest Augmented Reality and virtual technologies to tell the Artist and Talent stories providing immersive experiences for Digital Collectibles and NFTs.

About Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. - www.liquidavatartechnologies.com

Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. focuses on the verification, management and monetization of Self Sovereign Identity, empowering users to control and benefit from the use of their online identity.

The Liquid Avatar Mobile App, available in the Apple App Store and Google Play, is a verified Self Sovereign Identity platform that empowers users to create high quality digital icons representing their online personas. These icons will allow users to manage and control their digital identity and Verifiable Access and Identity Credentials, and to use Liquid Avatars to share public and permission based private data when they want and with whom they want.

The Liquid Avatar Verifiable Credentials Ecosystem (LAVCE) is being developed to support all participants in a digital credential ecosystem, including the Holder, Issuer and Verifier, using state-of-the-art blockchain and open standards technologies initially as a node on the Indicio Network. The Company is a voting and steering committee member of the Trust over IP Foundation, founding and steering committee member of Cardea, a Linux Foundation Public Health project, member of the Good Health Pass collaborative, DIACC, the Covid Credentials Initiative ("CCI"), The Linux Foundation and a founding member of the Lumedic Exchange.

The Company has a suite of early-stage programs that support the Liquid Avatar Mobile App program, including Liquid Shopz, a cash back and reward program that has over 600 leading online merchants, which is in the pre-launch phase, and is working to release its own branded network payment card in the United States, the LQID Card with the world's first Metaverse Rewards program.

The Company's subsidiary, Oasis Digital Studios, is a creative and development agency that supports a wide range of artists, talent, and enterprises with Non-Fungible Token (NFT) solutions. Oasis owns 50% of and controls the Aftermath Islands Metaverse program.

Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. is publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "LQID" LQID.

The Company also trades in the United States, on the OTCQB under the symbol "LQAVF" and in Frankfurt under the symbol "4T51".

