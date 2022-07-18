GABY Inc. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2022 / GABY Inc. GABY GABLF ("GABY" or the "Company"), a California consolidator of cannabis dispensaries and the parent company of San Diego's Mankind Dispensary, is pleased to announce that Glenn Solomon QC has been appointed to the Board of Directors, effective July 14, 2022. Mr. Solomon replaces Mr. Loreto Grimaldi who stepped down from the Board effective, July 13, 2022.

Mr. Solomon is a Calgary lawyer and businessperson. He has a BA (University of Calgary), a law degree (University of Alberta) and two Masters of Law Degrees (Osgoode Hall Law School, York University, Toronto), as well as a "Director" designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD.D). Mr. Solomon is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (UK) and a Fellow of Litigation Counsel of America which is limited to one-half of one percent of lawyers.

In 2010, Mr. Solomon was awarded a Queen's Counsel designation by the Lieutenant Governor on behalf of the Queen in Right of Alberta, an honor bestowed on only the highest-ranking lawyers. He has also been honoured as a recipient of the Alberta Centennial Medal in recognition of his significant contributions to his fellow citizens, his community and Alberta, and was honoured as a recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal in 2012 in recognition of his significant contribution to his countrymen and his community.

Mr. Solomon has had an AV Preeminent peer review rating continuously since 2012, and an AV Preeminent judicial review rating continuously since 2015, in legal ability and ethical standards from LexisNexis Martindale-Hubbell and Lawyers.com - the highest rating given. He has also been consistently recognized as a peer-reviewed leading practitioner by Best Lawyers in Canada in Corporate and Commercial Litigation since 2015, and in Privacy and Data Security since 2021. In 2022, Best Lawyers in Canada recognized Mr. Solomon as the "Lawyer of the Year" in Privacy and Data Security in Calgary. He has been recognized as a "Litigation Star" by Benchmark Litigation since 2012, in the areas of Administrative Law, Arbitration, Commercial Litigation, Energy Litigation and Insurance Litigation. Since 2014, Mr. Solomon has been recognized as a distinguished practitioner in Dispute Resolution by Chambers Global, the internationally renowned legal directory.

Mr. Solomon has been recognized among Litigation and Product Liability Lawyers by Legal Media Group Guides to the World's Leading Litigation Lawyers, Expert Guides (2014 - 2016), as a "Top Rated Lawyer in Canada" by Corporate Counsel Magazine (2013 - 2014), The American Lawyer Magazine (2013 - 2014), and American Lawyer Media (2013 - 2014).

"It is an honor to welcome someone of Glenn's caliber to the Board of Directors of GABY", said Margot Micallef, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of GABY. I've had the privilege of working with Glenn for a number of years and know him to be a man of integrity, commitment and high intellect. I am confident he will add significant value to the GABY Board". "I would also like to thank Loreto for his year of service. His contribution and expertise in the governance area are especially appreciated", she concluded.

"I'm excited and humbled by the opportunity to join GABY's Board" said Glenn Solomon, "and I very much look forward to working with the team at GABY".

ABOUT GABY

GABY Inc. is a California-focused retail consolidator and the owner of Mankind Dispensary, one of the oldest licensed dispensaries in California. Mankind Dispensary is a well-known and highly respected dispensary with deep roots in the California cannabis community operating in San Diego. GABY curates and sells a diverse portfolio of products, including its own proprietary brands, Kind Republic™ Dank Space™ and Lulu's™ through Mankind, A pioneer in the industry with a strong management team with experience in retail, consolidation, and cannabis, GABY is poised to grow its retail operations both organically and through acquisition.

GABY's common shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "GABY" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "GABLF". For more information on GABY, visit www.GABYInc.com or the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com

Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Information

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the future price of the Company's securities, and the Company's future business strategy, including its plans to expand organically and through future acquisitions. Although GABY believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because GABY can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. Without limitation, these risks and uncertainties include: the state of capital markets; the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; risks associated with the cannabis industry in general; failure to benefit from partnerships or successfully integrate acquisitions; actions and initiatives of federal, state and provincial governments and changes to government policies and the execution and impact of these actions, initiatives and policies; the size of the medical-use and adult-use cannabis market; competition from other industry participants; adverse U.S., Canadian and global economic conditions; failure to comply with certain regulations; and departure of key management personnel or inability to attract and retain talent. GABY undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

The information contained in this release does not purport to contain all the information that may be necessary or desirable to fully and accurately evaluate an investment in the Company and is not to be considered as a recommendation by the Company that any person make an investment in the Company's securities.

Each of Mankind Dispensary and Wild West Industries are subsidiaries of GABY and hold a cannabis license in the State of California. Readers are cautioned that unlike in Canada which has Federal 032320-F legislation uniformly governing the cultivation, distribution, sale and possession of medical cannabis under the Cannabis Act (Federal), in the United States ("U.S."), cannabis is largely regulated at the State level. Cannabis is legal in the State of California; however, cannabis remains illegal under U.S. federal laws. Notwithstanding the permissive regulatory environment of cannabis at the State level, cannabis continues to be categorized as a controlled substance under the Controlled Substances Act in the U.S. and as such, cannabis-related practices or activities, including without limitation, the manufacture, importation, possession, use or distribution of cannabis are illegal under U.S. federal law. To the knowledge of the Company, the businesses operated by each of GABY's subsidiaries are conducted in a manner consistent with the State law of California, as applicable, and are in compliance with regulatory and licensing requirements applicable in the State of California, respectively. However, readers should be aware that strict compliance with State laws with respect to cannabis will neither absolve GABY, or its subsidiary of liability under U.S. federal law, nor will it provide a defense to any federal proceeding in the U.S. which could be brought against any of GABY, or its subsidiary. Any such proceedings brought against GABY, or its subsidiary may materially adversely affect the Company's operations and financial performance generally in the U.S. market specifically.

