Siyata Accelerates Global Rollout of its Next Generation Push-to-Talk Over Cellular SD7 Device through Agreement with Azetti Networks

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2022 / Siyata Mobile Inc. SYTA ("Siyata" or the "Company"), a global vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular signal booster systems, is pleased to announce an agreement with Spain's WIRELESS ZETA TELECOMUNICACIONES, S.L. ("Azetti") to offer the Company's SD7 rugged mission-critical push-to-talk (MCPTT) device through Azetti's existing enterprise sales channels.

The SD7 was developed to disrupt and replace the multi-billion-dollar Land Mobile Radio (LMR) industry and is perfectly suited for Azetti's enterprise customers who require a rugged device that can operate reliably in harsh working environments. Azetti is a leading PoC vendor in Europe and Latin America and is rapidly expanding operations globally including Asia, Africa and Australia. Its impressive and growing list of clients includes TiGo, Sao Paulo Metro, Vodafone, and Orange.

"With Azetti's growing global footprint, this relationship provides a new avenue to further accelerate the rollout of our game-changing SD7 device, which offers an attractive upgrade from land-based radio technologies, delivering a far superior solution to a legacy industry," said Siyata CEO Marc Seelenfreund.

"We recognize the importance of building strong working relationships that combine leading technology solutions and deliver competitive pricing, a combination exemplified by Siyata and its game-changing rugged PoC device," said Azetti CEO Aki Siltamies. "We look forward to promoting the SD7 to our existing sales channels and are fully confident we can drive sales for this innovative solution that brings push-to-talk communications into the 21st century with a simple easy-to-use rugged device ideal for first responders and enterprise clients."

About Azetti Networks

Azetti was established in 2000 by ex Nokia executives and is owned by its highly dedicated and motivated team of employees. Azetti's headquarters is located in Madrid, Spain, with R&D and support offices in Madrid and Panama.

Azetti offers mobile data related solutions and systems based on IP technology, and value added services platforms for mobile operators, service providers and mission critical users. Products include Push-To-Talk over Cellular (PoC), Multi-Media Message Center (MMSC) and Wireless Internet Gateway.

Azetti is a swiftly expanding company that actively expands to new regions around the world. Azetti's impressive and growing list of clients includes TiGo, Sao Paulo Metro, Vodafone, and Orange.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a B2B global vendor of next generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular booster systems. Its portfolio of in-vehicle and rugged smartphones enable first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate, over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to increase situational awareness and save lives.

Its portfolio of enterprise grade and consumer cellular booster systems enables first responders and enterprise workers to amplify cellular signal in remote areas, inside structural buildings where signals are weak and within vehicles for the maximum cellular signal strength possible.

Siyata's common shares trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SYTA" and its warrants trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SYTAW."

Visit siyatamobile.com and unidencellular.com to learn more.

