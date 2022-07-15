SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Unilever PLC with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2022 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Unilever PLC ('Unilever' or 'the Company') UL for violations of 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between September 2, 2020 and July 21, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before August 15, 2022.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Unilever failed to disclose the fact that in July 2020, the board of Ben & Jerry's, a Unilever subsidiary, passed a resolution to end the sales of its ice cream in what it labeled 'Occupied Palestinian Territory.' The Company also failed to disclose the risks associated with this decision to investors. The Company claimed to comply with all applicable laws and regulations, but failed to discuss the Ben & Jerry's decision, which risked violations of laws, executive orders, or resolutions aimed at discouraging boycotts, divestment, and sanctions of Israel adopted by 35 U.S. states ('Anti-BDS Legislation'). Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Unilever, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

