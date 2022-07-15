Canada's Largest Grocery Retail Chain Now Carries Full Line of Blender Bites Products in Stores Nationwide in Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2022 / Blender Bites Ltd. (the "Company", "Blender Bites" or "Blender"), BITEJL40A, a Canadian company that develops and markets a line of organic and plant-based pre-portioned frozen functional foods, is pleased to announce that Canada's largest chain of retail grocery stores, (the "Chain"), will be carrying all three flavours of Blender Bites' superfood smoothie pucks in its Canadian stores nationwide, across all of its divisions and banner stores.

As a result of Blender Bites' growing brand popularity and increasing consumer demand, the Chain has now increased the number of Blender flavour varieties to include the Green D-Tox flavour alongside Vita-Smoothie and Power Berry superfood pucks, thereby availing their customers to Blender's full line of superfood smoothie pucks. Once Green D-Tox becomes available on shelves in August, the Chain will feature all three flavours in their banner stores, including its exclusive high-end banner retailers, across the country.

"We are very pleased with the Chain's decision to carry Blender's full line of Blender Bites' products in stores nationwide in Canada. We feel it is a testament to the quality of our product, growing consumer awareness of our brand, and reflects an increasing shift towards health-conscious eating habits," stated Chelsie Hodge, the Company's Founder and CEO. "I believe that as the Company continues to grow, we are acquiring a loyal consumer base, and we look forward to developing a product pipeline and introducing additional functional food products that cater to their desire for convenient, healthy and delicious solutions for their daily diets."

About Blender Bites

Blender Bites is a Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium frozen food products with a focus on functionality. Blender Bites was founded in 2016 and was first to market in Western Canada with a pre-portioned "easy smoothie" product that is free of any unnecessary inner plastic packaging. Blender Bites products are certified organic, vegan, non-GMO, gluten free, dairy free and soy free. They contain no added sugars and are made in Canada. Blender Bites products are distributed internationally across Canada and the US, and are currently sold in over 900 stores, including Sobeys, Safeway, Save on Foods, Whole Foods Market, Buy-Low/Nesters, IGA and Fresh Street.

Cautionary Disclaimer Statement

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties, and uncertain capital markets. Readers are cautioned that actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

