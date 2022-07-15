Orsu Metals Extends Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2022 / Orsu Metals Corporation OSU ("Orsu" or the "Company"). On September 21, 2017, the Board granted incentive stock options (the "Options") under the Company's 2017 Stock Option Incentive Plan (the "Plan") to purchase an aggregate 2,845,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Option Shares") to directors, officers, employees and consultants (the "Optionees") exercisable for a period of five years expiring on September 21, 2022, at an exercise price of C$0.13 per common share. The Board of Directors approved an extension of the term of the Options by nine months to June 21, 2023 (the "Extension") with all other terms of the Options being unchanged. The Extension is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and the shareholders of Orsu to be sought at the annual general and special meeting of shareholders called for August 26, 2022. The votes of any insiders holding Options will be excluded from the vote.
