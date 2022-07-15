Reyna Gold Announces Results of AGM and Grant of Restricted Share Units

VANCOUVER, BC and HONG KONG / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2022 / Reyna Gold Corp. REYG ("Reyna" or the "Company") announces results of its AGM held on June 29, 2022. Shareholders voted to re-elect all members of the board including, Jorge Ramiro Monroy, Michael Wood, Alexander Langer, Peter Jones, Stephen Robertson and Cástulo Molina Sotelo to serve as directors of the Company until the next annual meeting of the shareholders. Shareholders also re-appointed DeVisser Gray LLP, as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and approved the 10% long-term incentive plan of the Company.
Grant of Restricted Share Units
Reyna has granted a total of 100,000 restricted share units (the "RSUs") to Peter Jones, who recently became a director of the Company, pursuant to the Company's long-term incentive plan. Each RSU entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company on vesting. All 100,000 RSUs will vest on July 13, 2023.
For Further Information, Please Contact:
Reyna Gold Corp.
Michael Wood, Chief Executive Officer
info@reynagold.com
www.reynagold.com
+852 2501 9328
About Reyna Gold Corp.
Reyna Gold Corp. is a gold exploration company focused on district-scale exploration on two major gold belts in Mexico. The Company has a portfolio of assets on the Mojave-Sonora Megashear and the Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Belt consisting of over 57,000 hectares/ 570 sq km. The Company has an experienced management team with a proven track record of wealth creation in Mexico through project discovery, advancement and monetization.
