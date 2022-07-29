Stephanie Harrison-Garcia: The Lady Who Persevered In The Face Of Adversity

Couples and families have distinct issues, so marriage and family therapists are frequently sought. These specialists deal with interpersonal problems in individuals, couples, families, and organizations. Professionals in this discipline often use psychotherapeutic approaches. To treat sickness, improve communication, and strengthen relationships, they may work with individuals, couples, or families. Within the marriage and family systems setting, marriage and family therapists examine, diagnose, and treat mental illness and psychological distress. They may offer premarital, relationship, and kid counseling, as well as separation and divorce counseling. Diagnosing and treating mental disorders, conducting psychotherapy with individuals, couples, and families, developing treatment plans, assisting clients in developing new interpersonal communication skills, and so on are typical tasks that marriage and family therapists might perform regularly. Self-report inventories, interviews, observations, discussions, and formal assessments are all used to gather information about customers.

It's always a good idea to get guidance from a professional. Stephanie is a psychotherapist with licenses in both Hawaii and Texas. She earned a Master of Arts in Clinical Family Therapy from the University of Hawaii, where she was awarded the coveted Jack Kent Cooke full-ride scholarship for academic excellence and public service. In 2010, she received the University of Hawaii's Public Service Award. Stephanie Harrison-Garcia was born in Los Angeles on December 2, 1985, and is a Board Certified Neurotherapist and a lifelong learner, public speaker, and educator. She has opened three Neurofeedback training clinics in Maui, Hawaii, Austin, and Tyler, Texas. The Hawaii and Texas NeuroCare Institutes are neuropsychologically based treatment centers for mental health issues, sports and peak performance, and brain healing.

Stephanie is also affiliated with the Healing Brainwaves Foundation and specializes in concussion rehabilitation and traumatic brain damage. To balance and mend brainwave activity that has gone wrong, she employs Neurofeedback guided by QEEG – Quantified Electroencephalography, also known as "Quantified Electrical-Brain-Picture" or BrainMapping. Daily stressors, routines and habits, trauma, concussions, mental health issues, insomnia, and addictions are all common issues Stephanie treats in the clinic by monitoring the client's brainwave activity and feeding it back to them using operant conditioning to nudge the brain into healthier norms. Stephanie has worked with thousands of people and has a 100% success rate. She is currently preparing for another professional educational session in Dallas, Texas. In addition, Stephanie spoke for the Alzheimer's Alliance of Hawaii and was interviewed by NPR about her work.

Stephanie enjoys being active by running, taking a barre class, hiking, surfing, and doing everything outside despite her hectic schedule. She enjoys traveling and learning about different cultures. She also plays the electric guitar, like vintage rock, and enjoys spending time with her family at home watching movies. In addition, Stephanie works part-time as a model and enjoys cooking and entertaining friends and family.

Stephanie had an awakening while in graduate school when she was advised that becoming a therapist would not function or help clients with neurological issues. How can you persuade someone to stop doing something they don't want to do? Change the thinking of someone dying from an eating disorder, and they will be highly conscious of their problems. What happens if a veteran suffers from both a TBI and PTSD? She began looking for brain-based treatments as a result. Stephanie's coworkers thought she was insane when she told them about her post-graduate ambition to open a therapeutic Neurofeedback clinic, and she was mocked! Neurotherapy is now being tried by everyone and their mother, including colleagues and clients.

Since graduating from graduate school in 2016, she has worked full-time with QEEG Neurofeedback. Stephanie is ecstatic about her life and work and can't fathom doing anything else! She is now pursuing a QEEG-D, or QEEG Diplomate, the highest degree of EEG recognition available. She is currently working on a training program with the Concussion Community, a social media organization, to raise awareness about the benefits of Neurofeedback and traumatic brain injuries. If you're thinking about becoming a marriage and family therapist, consider that the work entails more than just conducting treatment. Many professionals in the industry spend time promoting their skills in addition to offering client services, primarily if they operate in private practice. A therapist's time is also consumed by paperwork and negotiating with insurance companies. In addition, therapists must retain accurate case progress notes, record evaluations, and write any recommendations for continued therapy when dealing with a client.

