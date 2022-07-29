Leading investors back UK's largest startup competition

Startups in the UK only have a few days left to enter The Pitch, giving them the chance to access one-to-one pitch coaching, win a £5k grant for their business, and pitch to a panel of leading investors.

This year leading investors backing the competition include Redrice Ventures, Mercia Asset Management, Creative UK, Mission Ventures, Impact X Capital, and The Purposeful Project.

Tom March, Founder and investor at Redrice Ventures, says:

“Redrice invests in consumer brands, platforms and related tech solutions. Past investments include The Pitch alumni fashion rental App By Rotation. I'm looking for founders looking to define popular culture not just reflect it and can't wait to meet this year's cohort.”

Simon Squibb, investor and entrepreneur at The Purposeful Project, says:

"It's amazing to see the different ideas that come through The Pitch every year. I'm looking to invest in founders that have a real passion about the impact their business can have - and are fun to work with!"

The Pitch is the UK’s largest competition for startups, with regional finals being held at Huckletree in London and Manchester, Origin Workspace in Bristol, Alpha Works in Birmingham, and the competition’s first ever trip to Edinburgh – with the location to be announced soon.

Successful founders will also join the competition’s judging panel to offer their expertise and advice, including Louise Hill, founder of GoHenry, and Romina Savova, founder of PensionBee

Speaking about why she is supporting The Pitch, Louise Hill says:

“I decided to support The Pitch because helping other entrepreneurs succeed is something that matters to me, it’s very close to my heart. Schemes like this are really important, because the road to being a startup is quite a lonely one and people might not have access to business advice elsewhere.”

As a seed investor in companies like Seen on Screen, Romina knows what she’s looking for in startup founders. She says:

“It’s incredibly important for founders to feel that they have a sounding board in other entrepreneurs who have been through the same journey. I’m hoping I can provide some input and advice, and ultimately stay connected to early-stage businesses.”

The Pitch, run by Inkwell Agency in Bristol, helped its 2021 finalists to raise more than £1.3m.

This success is supported by the competition’s partners, who offer ongoing business and investment advice to those who enter. This year Sage, Crowdcube, Fiverr, Agora Talent and Avamae have all supported The Pitch, helping to reach more than 7,000 entrepreneurs.

Darren Westlake, co-founder and CEO of Crowdcube will also be judging the competition. He says:"I’m really looking forward to hearing everyone’s pitches, and I’m particularly interested in founders who want to help their community and make a positive impact. At Crowdcube we help businesses raise money through their community and ours. We’re making investment something that everybody can access, democratising the process for both startups and retail investors."

If you’re a startup looking to nail your pitch, gain access to investment, and join a thriving and supportive business community, there’s still time to enter The Pitch. Find out more and apply now.

