College Drop Out Cole Dockery Managed to Earn 7 Figures Before 30

Young e-commerce guru, Cole Dockery, reveals surefire tips for building a successful online business

Cole Martin Dockery is a success story that we wanted to share with you. As young adults, we get thrown out into the world, with only two options at hand. We can either follow the social norms and go to college, or work. For some people, college is simply an unrealistic expectation due to multiple reasons. The first one is the household’s economic situation. Namely, not every parent can send their children to college, since college fees will usually mean paying a depth in the next decade. But some perform poorly in high school, meaning that oftentimes the desire to go to college simply inst there. The latter was the case with Cole Dockery. After finishing high school with a 2.3 GPA, he went straight to work. But the decision wasn’t done immediately, and Cole had to experience harsh realities to make that decision.

Cole Dockery came from a family that had previous traditions working in labor-based positions. He says that working these jobs was a family tradition, and it was oftentimes celebrated once a member of the family would get a job like this. So before giving college a chance, Cole went to work for $18/hour at a factory. He also came from a small town where there weren’t any other types of jobs available for his position.

After realizing the harsh working conditions, Cole decided that he wasn’t going to work like that again in his life. He rang his family and told them that he “Couldn’t do it anymore”; the burns, bruises, and scars from the factory work made it pretty evident that this wasn’t for him.

He also eliminated the prospect of going to college, feeling as he wouldn’t manage to finish it and that would leave him in a depth he wasn’t prepared to pay for the rest of his life.

So what were Cole’s options at that time, having disregarded both working and going to college options?

He decided to pursue a career as a digital entrepreneur, a full-time career. That year, Cole started to sell products and services on Facebook, through Facebook Ads and funnels. In that very same year, Cole managed to rack up experience and land him 6-figure profits, all at the age of 18! In the following three years, Cole made his first $1 million! And at 22 he has a net worth of $2 million and a company with 15 employees.

Cole, a proud owner of an eCommerce agency Ecommerce Business Builders, says that he wants to be known as a Young Digital Entrepreneur that wants to make it easier for people to create the life of their dreams through selling products and services online. As a Top 1% income earner, its Cole’s goal to become a person of influence and to help people utilize eCommerce to become their own bosses.

Cole also has shared with us the 3 tips that helped him reach six-figure sales in the first year of his business, and those are:

1. Find the skill sets that make money 2. Start documenting your journey 3. Focus on the money

Media Contact

Company Name: Ecommerce Business Builders

Contact Person: Cole Dockery

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website: EcommerceBusinessBuilders.com



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: College Drop Out Cole Dockery Managed to Earn 7 Figures Before 30