Hemp Seeds Market Size Share Trends Demand Growth Opportunities Analysis 2022-2029 | DataM Intelligence



"Hemp Seeds Market | DataM Intelligence"

Rising consumer consciousness concerning health assistance is a key aspect driving the growth of the hemp seed market.

Hemp Seeds Market Outlook:

Hemp Seeds Market size is projected to reach USD billion by 2029, and it is growing at a significant growth rate during the forecast period 2022-2029.

Hemp seeds are rich in minerals, protein, and fiber and hence, they are measured as one of the utmost nutritious organic foods. They deliver excellent ingredients for the human body as they hold high levels of vitamins A, C, and E. Furthermore, when related to other plant protein bases, hemp is measured allergy-free.

Rising consumer consciousness concerning health assistance is a key aspect driving the growth of the hemp seed market. Additionally, dissimilar forms of these seeds such as hulled hemp seed, seed oil, and protein powder are progressively favored in dissimilar businesses such as food & beverage, nutritional supplements, personal care products, industrial products, and animal feed. The growing application from these businesses is pushing the growth of the hemp seeds market.

Download Sample Brochure along with Table of Content @ https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/hemp-seeds-market

The incidence of COVID-19 has affected several businesses over the globe owing to its several financial impacts. With no exclusion, the new coronavirus has also stood a negative effect on the hemp seed industry. The substantial reliance on hardware will have significant effects on the market as this hardware is manufactured completely in China.

From the medicinal viewpoint, both the seed and oil help to lesser fat as well as fight blood clots molded as a consequence of high cholesterol. Additionally, clinical trials have exposed those fatty acids in the hemp oil to help to treat dry skin and are helpful for the handling of situations such as eczema and psoriasis. Owing to these helpful effects, hemp oil is considered a good ingredient for usage in skin care products.

Market Segmentation:

By Form:

Whole Hemp Seed

Hulled Hemp Seed

Hemp Seed Oil

Hemp Protein Powder

Others

By Application:

Food & Beverage

Personal Care Products

Industrial Products

Others

By Distribution Channel:

E-commerce

Specialty Stores

Pharmacies

Others

Geographical Classification:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Regional Insights

The Europe Hemp Seeds Market will record the fastest CAGR of 12.01% during 2020-2027. This is credited to the rising consumption of these seeds as food and their use along with other food products such as yogurt, smoothies, and cereals bars, particularly in nations such as Germany, Netherlands, Italy, and the United Kingdom.

Presently, Asia Pacific grasps the major hemp seed market share register for 33.6% in the global market and this is credited to its high consumption in nations such as China, India, Japan, and Australia. Moreover, the growing market for personal care products in the region and the legalization of industrial hemp in food supplements is also driving the regional market growth.

The growth of the North American market is driven by the rising consumption and production of hemp seeds in the United States and Canada, correspondingly. Similarly, the 2018 USA implement Bill has additionally cleared the path for hemp-based products by authorizing the use of the seed protein powder, hulled seed, and seed oil in the United States food supply.

View Full Report @ https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/hemp-seeds-market

Some of the Major Companies Covered in the global market:

The global hemp seeds market is fragmented with the presence of several players across various regions. The most active companies across the globe are Tilray Inc, Hemp Oil Canada, Canah International and Hempflax BV among others. Market players are constantly innovating by developing new products to optimum share in the market.

Related Reports:

Seed Processing Market is Segmented By Type, By Crop Type, By Equipment, and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) – Share, Size, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2029

Seed Coating Materials Market is segmented By Additives, By Crops, and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) – Share, Size, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2029

Oilseeds Market is segmented By Product Type, By Category, By Application, and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) – Share, Size, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2029

Additional Benefits Post Purchase:

1) Unlimited Analyst support for a period of 1 year.

2) Any query with regards to the scope offered will be addressed within 24- 48 hours.

3) An excel sheet with market numbers will be provided separately.

The Full Report has the below insights

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market in terms of Market Value (US$) and Y-o-Y Growth Rates (%). It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data (2020-2021), and verifiable projections about market size during the forecast period (2022-2029).

Visualize the composition of the global gall bladder cancer treatment market segmentation by Form, Application, Distributional Channels and country highlighting the key commercial assets and players.

Identify commercial opportunities in the global gall bladder cancer treatment market by analyzing trends and co-development deals.

The report also covers data insights on various industry forces such as, porter’s five forces, regulations in each country, pipeline analysis and pricing analysis.

Excel data sheet with thousands of data points global gall bladder cancer treatment market-level 4/5 segmentation.

PDF report with the most relevant analysis cogently put together after exhaustive qualitative interviews and in-depth market study.

Product mapping in excel for the key product of all major market players

The report will provide access to approximately 50+ market data tables, 40+ figures, and close to 180 pages.

About Us:

DataM Intelligence 4Market Research is a market intelligence platform which gives access to syndicated, customized reports and consulting to its clients at one place. As a firm with rich experience in research and consulting across multiple domains we are one stop solution that will cater to the needs of clients in key business areas. DataM Intelligence has an online platform whose coverage includes industries such as chemicals and materials, agriculture, health care services, animal feed and food & beverages among others. Our platform has Insights on markets that uncover latest market research data that’s distinct from the competition. With coverage across 10 major industries in the marketplace research, DataM Intelligence benefits thousands of companies by helping them take their innovations early to the market by providing a complete view of the market with statistical forecasts. Our strategy centric framework and value-added services will let individuals and corporates with ease of access and custom personalization to research and markets.

Media Contact

Company Name: DataM Intelligence

Contact Person: Sai

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 877 441 4866

Country: United States

Website: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/hemp-seeds-market



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Hemp Seeds Market Size Share Trends Demand Growth Opportunities Analysis 2022-2029 | DataM Intelligence