Need for Rapid Intel Fuels Global Military Optronics Surveillance & Sighting Systems Market Growth

As per a new market research report launched by Inkwood Research, the Global Military Optronics Surveillance & Sighting Systems Market is estimated to capture a revenue of $15.74 billion by 2030, progressing with a CAGR of 5.58% during the forecasted period of 2022 to 2030.

Optronics, also termed optoelectronics, entails electronic devices that can identify/emit, produce, and control light in any part of the spectrum. These devices are being widely used, particularly in the military as well as homeland security. The global military optronics surveillance & sighting systems market growth is attributable to key factors such as rising border conflicts and strained neighboring country relations, the need for rapid intel, and growing competition regarding technologies.

Recognizing and receiving updates associated with the enemy's position is critical during war-like situations. Such intel can be acquired via continual surveillance from satellites as well as sensor-packed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), manned aircraft, boats, aerostats, and ground vehicles. Moreover, these equipment also facilitate quicker and easier intel sharing at all levels by using real-time networks, artificial intelligence (AI), and advanced communications systems. Recent modifications also enable a long-range acoustic device directional speaker, with the potential of projecting a warning tone for approximately two miles. As a result, the need for rapid intel plays an essential role in propelling the global military optronics surveillance & sighting systems market growth.

Ground

Airborne

Naval

Image Intensification

Electro-Optics/Infrared

Military Laser Systems

Night Vision Devices

Handheld Thermal Imaging Devices

Integrated Observation Equipment

Standalone Infrared

Seismic and Acoustic Sensors

Other Devices

- The report provides a detailed analysis of the current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities - Market forecasts till 2030, using estimated market values as the base numbers - Key market trends across the business segments, regions, and countries - Key developments and strategies observed in the market - Market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and other trends - In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players - Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2030

ULTRA GROUP

SAFRAN GROUP

ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES

HENSOLDT AG

GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION

BAE SYSTEMS PLC

AIRBUS GROUP SE

RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

THALES GROUP

LEIDOS INC

L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES INC

TELEDYNE FLIR LLC

RAFAEL ADVANCED DEFENSE SYSTEMS LTD

NORTHROP GRUMMAN GROUP

LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION

