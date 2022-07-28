Need for Rapid Intel Fuels Global Military Optronics Surveillance & Sighting Systems Market Growth

Browse 53 market data Tables and 47 Figures spread over 220 Pages, along with an in-depth analysis of the Global Military Optronics Surveillance & Sighting Systems Market by Device Type, Platform, Technology, & by Geography
This insightful market research report by Inkwood Research focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. The report covers all the aspects of this comprehensive market by assessing major geographies and is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and future investors. The study presents a detailed market analysis, with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.
Global Military Optronics Surveillance & Sighting Systems Market Scenario
Optronics, also termed optoelectronics, entails electronic devices that can identify/emit, produce, and control light in any part of the spectrum. These devices are being widely used, particularly in the military as well as homeland security. The global military optronics surveillance & sighting systems market growth is attributable to key factors such as rising border conflicts and strained neighboring country relations, the need for rapid intel, and growing competition regarding technologies.
Recognizing and receiving updates associated with the enemy's position is critical during war-like situations. Such intel can be acquired via continual surveillance from satellites as well as sensor-packed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), manned aircraft, boats, aerostats, and ground vehicles. Moreover, these equipment also facilitate quicker and easier intel sharing at all levels by using real-time networks, artificial intelligence (AI), and advanced communications systems. Recent modifications also enable a long-range acoustic device directional speaker, with the potential of projecting a warning tone for approximately two miles. As a result, the need for rapid intel plays an essential role in propelling the global military optronics surveillance & sighting systems market growth.
The Global Military Optronics Surveillance & Sighting Systems Market report provides data tables and includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.
Market Segmentation
Market by Platform:
- Ground
- Airborne
- Naval
Market by Technology:
- Image Intensification
- Electro-Optics/Infrared
- Military Laser Systems
Market by Device Type:
- Night Vision Devices
- Handheld Thermal Imaging Devices
- Integrated Observation Equipment
- Standalone Infrared
- Seismic and Acoustic Sensors
- Other Devices
Report Highlights
- The report provides a detailed analysis of the current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities - Market forecasts till 2030, using estimated market values as the base numbers - Key market trends across the business segments, regions, and countries - Key developments and strategies observed in the market - Market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and other trends - In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players - Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2030
Companies Profiled
- ULTRA GROUP
- SAFRAN GROUP
- ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES
- HENSOLDT AG
- GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION
- BAE SYSTEMS PLC
- AIRBUS GROUP SE
- RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
- THALES GROUP
- LEIDOS INC
- L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES INC
- TELEDYNE FLIR LLC
- RAFAEL ADVANCED DEFENSE SYSTEMS LTD
- NORTHROP GRUMMAN GROUP
- LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
