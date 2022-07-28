Matt Kirkegaard Announces Expansion of Selling Nashville TV Show to Showcase Nashville-Based Neighborhoods

A new host of The American Dream, Matt Kirkegaard, founder of Movement Property Group (Keller Williams), is pleased to announce the expansion of the show to include Nashville-centric homes and neighborhoods.
Currently in its fifth year, The American Dream, is widely available on streaming platforms and airs in nearly every major city across the United States. The main focus of the show is real estate and the lifestyle and ethos of various US cities. Among the numerous storylines includes entrepreneurship, lifestyle, home selling and buying, charitable efforts and neighborhood and family lives. At the core of each show are five ‘Power Players of Real Estate’ who all serve as the go-to experts in their respective markets, including Kirkegaard and the Nashville scene.
Kirkegaard and his team at Movement Property Group recently played a significant role in helping break ground on an all-new luxury community in East Nashville, the Shelby Green Development. The golf course community will feature 20 new homes located on the Shelby Green Country Club and some homes will soon be available for purchase.
Movement Property Group currently serves East and West Nashville, as well as neighboring towns like Green Hills, Belle Meade, 12 South, Franklin, Brentwood, among others.
The goal for Kirkegaard and Co. is to spotlight the marquee homes and properties available in these areas, thus further speaking to the value found in the Nashville housing market.
“Nashville is a really special city with a very unique heartbeat. A world-renowned music scene is the undertone to the city, and each individual neighborhood has its unique vibe and draw,” stated Kirkegaard. “I love having the opportunity to highlight what is so special about each neighborhood as well as the city as a whole.”
For more information on The American Dream and to watch both current and past episodes, please visit https://americandreamnetwork.tv/
About Matt Kirkegaard and Movement Property Group
Movement Property Group (Keller Williams), created by musician and real estate agent Matt Kirkegaard, specializes in luxury and affordable housing throughout most of Tennessee, including East and West Nashville, where the company is headquartered. Kirkegaard is accompanied by Ruben Juarez and Aaron Ammon at Movement Property Group. Kirkegaard and Co. strive to make the homebuying and homeselling processes as efficient and effortless as possible.
For more information and to see Movement Property Group’s impressive real estate inventory, please visit https://movementpropertygroup.com/Media Contact
