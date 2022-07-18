Ferrari Lending Offering DSCR Mortgage Loans In Over 40 States

Obtaining loans through conventional sources often requires a traditional income verification which is an Achilles heel for foreign nationals and self-employed borrowers. Ferrari Lending offers these people a sighter through their Non-Qm brokerage firm, which originates loans for investment purposes and buying primary or secondary homes in Florida.
Ferrari Lending offers a very simple pre-qualification and easy-to-fill loan application. The company specializes in foreign national loans and is known for its expertise in Debt Service Coverage Ratio Loans and Bank Statement Loans. In addition, they also offer conditional, FHA, and USDA-related loans.
In the words of Alexandre Ferrari, the founder of Ferrari Lending, “We are really a mortgage broker searching for loans that fit my clients' needs, not the other way around. We've signed up with over 50 lenders, thus offering a myriad of options to my clients.”
After beginning his professional career as a legal assistant, Alexandre worked as a loan officer and financial analyst, which exposed him to all facets of the business and its nuances. He decided to launch Ferrari Lending once he realized how much he enjoyed assisting clients in finding alternatives and financial solutions, particularly when his clients had struggled to engage with other service providers.
More information about their services can be obtained at https://ferrarilending.com/
