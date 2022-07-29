Mitsubishi Power Receives Order from HK Electric for Re-provision of Gas Turbine Equipment at the Lamma Power Station

- Successive completion from 2025, realizing more efficient re-provision through effective use of existing facilities.
- Re-provision to enhance reliability as a backup power source, and contribute to Hong Kong's energy security.
TOKYO, July 29, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Power, a power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), has received an order from The Hongkong Electric Co., Ltd. (HK Electric) for re-provision of gas turbine power generation equipment, specifically GT5, GT6, and GT7 at the Lamma Power Station. This project will realize more efficient re-provision through effective use of the existing facilities, the core components of which are Mitsubishi Power's M701DA gas turbines, contributing to Hong Kong's energy security as a backup power source. The re-provisions are scheduled for successive completion, with resumption of operations, from 2025 onwards.
The Lamma Power Station is located on Lamma Island, southwest of Hong Kong Island. The three gas turbine systems, GT5, GT6, and GT7, use Mitsubishi Power's M701D series gas turbines as their core components. Mitsubishi Power supplies the power generation systems. The generators are manufactured by Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.
HK Electric is one of the leading power companies in Hong Kong, and the sole electricity provider to Hong Kong Island and Lamma Island. Mitsubishi Power has had business relations with HK Electric for many years, having delivered numerous core power generation system components for the Lamma Power Station, including gas turbines, steam turbines, and boilers. While the power station continues to put into operation high-output gas turbine combined cycle (GTCC) power generation systems, the need for re-provision of key existing facilities as a backup power source has become evident, leading to this contract.
Mitsubishi Power has supplied HK Electric with approximately 98% of its generating equipment on an output basis. This latest contract reflects the high regard held by HK Electric for the reliability of these systems, demonstrated by the high level of performance and results.
Going forward, by further focusing on a diverse range of thermal power generation equipment, including GTCC, as well as facilities powered by fuel derived from renewable energy, Mitsubishi Power will advance the energy transition strategy adopted by the corporate group with the aim of sustainability, in order to contribute to the stable supply of energy and conservation of the global environment.
About MHI Group
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.
Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Copyright 2022 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.