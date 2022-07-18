Novotech and Endpoints Present "Evolution of Cell & Gene Therapy in China: The Case for Universal CAR-T"

SYDNEY, July 18, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Novotech, the leading Asia Pacific biotech specialist CRO with expanded services in the US, is pleased to present an Endpoints webinar on CAR-T therapy in China - the current landscape and future opportunities.
China now represents 60% of clinical development in CAR-T therapy development globally. This webinar will cover learnings to date and future opportunities.
Specific areas covered include:
- The current landscape for biotech CAR-T therapy research in China
- CAR-T clinical development in China: key areas of focus
- Potential opportunities related to universal CAR-T cell therapy development
- The challenges of allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy
Register here: https://webinars.endpts.com/evolution-of-cell-gene-therapy-in-china-the-case-for-universal-car-t/
Webinar Date:
- July 19, 2022
- 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm EDT
Moderator:
- Arsalan Arif, Founder and Publisher Endpoints News
Presenters:
- Dr. Jie Cheng, Chief Medical Officer Bioheng
- Dr. Vivian Gu, Vice President, Clinical Development & Regulatory, CMO, Novotech China
- Dr Kai Xue, Associate Professor, Department of Haematology, Ruijin Hospital, Shanghai, China
According to Global Data: "Over the last five years more than 70,000 new clinical trials were registered in the APAC region, the US, and the EU5. The APAC region was the largest contributor, with more than 50% of the trials followed by the US (29%) and the EU5 (17%). The APAC region has become the preferred destination for conducting clinical trials due to its large patient population, ease of regulatory compliance, lower cost of conducting studies, high-quality standards and the presence of top clinical sites."
Novotech CEO Dr. John Moller said: "The Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing clinical trial destination for biotechs, with China being the leading location for new trials followed by the US. Novotech, which has a reputation for delivering full-service, high-quality expedited clinical trials in Asia-Pacific, also offers its biotech clients clinical services in the US to support later phase global studies. Novotech's service delivery model is tailored to the needs of biotech clients. Our local teams have exceptional site and investigator access, our project management approach emphasises problem-solving, ownership and flexibility, and our investments in data and technology ensure clients have real-time access to trial performance."
Novotech has recently been benchmarked as a top 10 CRO among the world's leading CROs, and has signed 45 Leading Site Partnership agreements over the last 3 years.
About Novotech
Novotech is the leading Asia-Pacific and US biotech specialist CRO. Novotech has integrated labs and phase I facilities and provides drug development consulting and clinical development services across all phases. It has been instrumental in the success of approximately 4,000 clinical trials across a broad range of therapeutic areas. Novotech is well-positioned to serve biopharma clients conducting clinical trials in Asia-Pacific and the US. For more information visit https://novotech-cro.com/contact
Media Contact
David James
E: communications@novotech-cro.com
AU: +61 2 8218 2144
USA: +1 415 951 3228
Asia: +65 3159 3427
Source: Novotech Health Holdings Pte Ltd
