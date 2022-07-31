Flash Technologies Is Set to Launch a New Non-Custodial, Decentralized Wallet Called FlashWallet

The announcement was made by the co-founders of Flash Technologies.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2022) - After taking part in the Binance 5th-anniversary event in Paris, the co-founders of Flash Technologies announced the new and upcoming range of products for their ecosystem, including the bridge, an App for both the PlayStore and AppStore, and a non-custodial, decentralized wallet called Flash Wallet. The announcement was made a day after the event.
Co-founders of Flash Technologies
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8723/132433_e7fdb8fae4916b44_001full.jpg
The positive difference made by Flash Technologies:
Currently, the most common way to exchange currency in the crypto world is to send assets to centralized exchanges (CEX). Subsequently, transfer the crypto to the user's bank account. The objective of Flash Technologies is to remove this long-winded process, making the steps for transfer swift, efficient, and subsequently easier.
The team is KYC'd through Pinksale and is fully doxxed. The token has been successfully listed on Coinmarketcap, Coingecko, Nomics, and Stockwits and the chart is also visible on crypto.com and Coinbase. Users can buy Flash tokens on several platforms, i.e., Pancakeswap, Poocoins, and Dextools, at the time of writing.
Future roadmap :
In the coming weeks/months, Flash Technologies will seal a deal with a major bank where investors will have the freedom to exchange (and instantly) their cryptocurrencies for cash. In addition, Flash Technologies is also preparing a collaboration with MOONPAY and RAMP for the fiat-on-ramp integration on the money transfer platform.
Furthermore, there are upcoming products that Flash is launching. The first is Flash top-up card, the second is the non-custodial wallet for decentralized finance. The top-up cards will be readily available through partner outlets.
To learn more, visit https://linktr.ee/FlashTechnologies.
Media Information
Company Name: Flash Technologies
Contact Person: Terry Junior
Email: coo@flash-token.com
Website: www.flash-token.com/en/
City : Dubai
Country: UAE
