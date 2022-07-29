LuftCar and Neurobotx Sign Paid Partnership to Bring Its Flying Car to Market with XR&AI

Dover, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2022) - EVTOL manufacturer LuftCar signs paid partnership agreement with Neurobotx to bring its innovative, energy efficient and modular EVTOL faster to market. LuftCar is an autonomous air and road vehicle electrical propulsion and vertical take off and landing capability based out of Orlando, Florida.

As the first true flying car, LuftCar shows a unique design that allows for docking and undocking of the car from its EVTOL system, making it particularly attractive not just for commercial use, but also for military and healthcare applications. Importantly, LuftCar has recently signed an MOU with BOSCH to develop hydrogen fuel cell components BoP components for the EVOTL market.

LuftCar CEO Santh Sathya says: "LuftCar can use the Neurobotx XR simulations for testing, development and validation or air and road transitions, evaluate human factors, communicate cargo, passenger and disaster relief use experience through digital twin, develop exclusive defense mission training campaigns for air force, navy and marine corp. LuftCar would also demonstrate hydrogen handling, safety and refueling, VTOL experiences to customers and stakeholders through the VR."

Before founding LuftCar, Santh was head of systems engineering at Boeing - Insitu drones, and led Model Based Systems Engineering and digital twin development.

CEO of Neurobotx, Dr. Diana Deca's comments on the partnership: "Neurobotx is thrilled to work with LuftCar and leverage our technology, marketing and business development abilities to bring it faster to market. On our platform, millions of users will be able to experience the patented LuftCar docking model, have their car take of and travel long distances, while generating much needed data for pilot training, regulatory approval, investor and client diligence. Our unique neuromorpjhic backend fits the energy efficiency demands for EVTOL to become fully hydrogen-based. Most importantly, we love working with colleagues from the Boeing family!"

Santh adds: "Our partnership with Neurobotx will allow millions of users to experience the LuftCar model, including our common partners and investors. We are excited to have the Neurobotx team fueling our growth and their stellar backgrounds in neuroscience, computer vision and XR."

Dr. Deca adds on the LuftCar commercial partnership: "This is just one of the many partners we have onboarded on our Metapilot platform. Unlike industry competitors that just gather simulation data without much change from the 1980's, Metapilot is a fully immersive XR experience, with a neuromorphic backend, haptics, and based on my own doctoral research in 2xNobel laureate lab that discovered the brain's navigation system. Essentially, we are rebuilding the pilot brain inside the aircraft. And only 2 weeks after launch, we are in the top games on Steam, a platform that gets 700 new games per day. These are exciting times. And for LuftCar, we will simulate unique applications in governmental and commercial applications to show its unique features. We will also partner for discussions with investors, governmental and airline clients, as well as regulatory approval via our joint NASA partnerships."

This partnership is just the beginning of the cognitive metaverse designed to bridge the retrofuturistic dream of flying cars and the actual present. To join our community of beta testers, download Metapilot on Steam and reach out to Neurobotx and LuftCar directly.

For more information about the partnership, contact Dr. Diana Deca at diana@neurobotx.ai, located in Dover, Delaware or Mr. Santh Sathya at santh.sathya@luftcar.com, located in Orlando, FL.

