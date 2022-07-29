Star X1 Holdings Introduces Tailored and Personalized Services for Crypto-Investors to Manage Their Financial Portfolio

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2022) - Star X1 has announced the replacement of the old format of operation with tailored and customized services, which will solve the need for an enterprise-centric crypto holding company with offices worldwide. Exclusive services are available including advice and support for technology integration, specialized real estate investment, luxury vehicle purchases, and asset management through a full suite of services. Unlike the older version, many personalized and 1-1 features are installed within the operations.
"I want my clients to know, that I am here for them and always strive to give them the best. I am always looking for ways to improve my services. I will never stop until my clients are delighted," says Javier Casas, the CEO of Star X1 Ltd.
Star X1 is a private holding company hinged on the global adoption of cryptocurrency and seamless interaction with the real economy. It follows a customized approach and offers opportunities to the crypto community to transact financial affairs within the real world.
Star X1 and Star X1 Holdings Ltd are companies specializing in private management and investments operating worldwide. It has focused on providing financial solutions to its clientele located worldwide.
