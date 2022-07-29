Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. (GEGR) Announces Metro VR Studios Is Announcing Cross-Platform VR and PC Gaming Release Timeline

Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2022) - Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. GEGR ("Gaensel" or the "Company"), a diversified holding company, is pleased to announce Metro VR Studios (MVRS) has announced its initial roster of VR and PCVR titles launching in early 2023.

MVRS of Boston, MA has been recognized as an early innovator in feature-length VR titles. It's flagship title, ORION13TM (www.orion13vr.com) met with critical acclaim after it released in early 2020. MVRS had a stable of games in its pipeline when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, followed by disruptive changes in hardware led by Oculus, owned by Meta. That move, to focus VR hardware toward mobile VR, has had a dramatic impact on VR developers worldwide.

"We pivoted our strategy, recognizing the fundamental switch from delivering VR experiences on a high-end computer with a connected headset to mobile units," said Michael Clebnik, CEO of MVRS. "While painful for developers, the Oculus Quest has already sold 15M units, so the installed base is now there for developers to capitalize on. But delivering compelling games across these very different platforms creates significant challenges in game function and graphical appearance. Last year, we announced our proprietary toolkit that specifically addresses these challenges," added Clebnik. "Now we are returning to our roots and focusing on creating truly unique games and experiences through a broader addressable audience lens."

MVRS plans for an extended-release schedule of multiple games that will be available on PC-based VR, standalone Oculus Quest, and traditional flatscreen PC platforms. MVRS has redesigned its Quest of the Pirate KingTM and Kid Air CombatTM titles and is reconfiguring the ORION13TM Arena Battle for Quest in PvP mode, and its newest titles Galactic JackTM and SnakebiteTM will be part of the release stream.

"Gamers love games, and they play on every headset and every platform imaginable. How we onboard them into our games is now the real challenge," said Scott Matalon, CTO of Metro VR, "VR has changed dramatically in these past 2 years, especially the great technology divide between PC-based VR and the rise of low-power standalone headsets like Quest. And, not everyone has a headset yet. We believe it's important for our titles to reach the broadest audience possible, and that anyone, no matter which device they're on, should be able to play our games with their friends."

"We don't have all the luxuries which giant studios enjoy but as a result we're nimble, we're able to bring great products to market quickly, and we can respond faster than anyone," Matalon continued. "We are already demonstrating never-before-seen functionality in our unique flying saucer beta and in the cooperative AI of our other games, and we are excited to bring these to market."

Virtual reality (VR) in the gaming market was valued at USD 7.7 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 42.50 billion by 2025. According to NewGenApps, by 2025, the worldwide user base of AR and VR games is expected to grow to 216 million users.

Metro VR Studios, LLC. is a subsidiary of Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. (GEGR) and a VR development company located in Boston, Massachusetts, focused on creating high-quality action & adventure games for virtual reality on Oculus, SteamVR, PlayStation VR and traditional flat screen PC.

About Metro VR Studios, LLC. MVRS has been developing consumer VR titles since its inception in 2017. In 2020, MVRS released ORION13TM, an acclaimed feature-length PCVR 'hack-and-slash' sword fighting game available worldwide on the Oculus and Steam platforms, followed in 2021 by the VR Music Video 'Me To You' for the artists Matt Bunsen and Dani Poppitt.

For more information, please visit http://metrovrstudios.com.

About Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. GEGR:

Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. GEGR is an international holding company with assets exceeding $55.6 Million. In 2021, the company grossed $77.9 Million in sales at a healthy 46.3% operating margin. Gaensel's interests are diversified across several industries with double-digit projected annual growth rates over the next five years. Our asset base includes proven revenue producing companies in Biotech, Commodities, Health, Beauty - Fashion, Green Renewable Energy, Technology, and the Metaverse.

More about MetroVR https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sn5i0ARP2gg

