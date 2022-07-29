Two 4biddenknowledge Inc. Books Hit Best-Seller Status Worldwide

Books by Billy Carson, President/CEO, and Elisabeth Hoekstra, Director of Operations, reached best-seller status on Amazon worldwide. Carson's The Compendium of the Emerald Tablets, and Hoekstra's The Recipe to Elevated Consciousness, are published through 4biddenknowledge Inc.'s book publishing company.
The Recipe to Elevated Consciousness is a self-help book, written in interview format. Interviewer Regina Merideth details Elisabeth's struggles with her adoption, childhood abuse, and trauma. The book then presents 46 holistic modalities to educate readers regarding how to rid the body of stress and unresolved trauma through natural methods.
"A traumatic start in life doesn't have to be a life sentence." - Elisabeth Hoekstra
The history of the Emerald Tablets exceeds scientific explanation. Their antiquity dates back some 36,000 years B.C. The author is Thoth, an Atlantean Priest-King who founded a colony in ancient Egypt and wrote the Emerald Tablets in his native Atlantean language. The Compendium of the Emerald Tablets analyzes each tablet and decodes the esoteric messages, metaphysics, technology, and quantum mechanics.
"Birth is not the beginning of life - only of an individual awareness. Change into another state is not death - only the ending of this awareness." - Billy Carson
The Recipe to Elevated Consciousness and The Compendium of the Emerald Tablets are available on Amazon as well as on 4biddenknowledge.com and on Hoekstra's website - elisabethihoekstra.com
