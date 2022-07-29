Financial Advisor Magazine Recognizes Magnus Financial Group to Its 2022 RIA Survey and Ranking

NEW YORK - July 29, 2022 - (

Magnus Financial Group LLC ("Magnus"), a registered investment advisory (RIA) firm, has earned further recognition within the financial services industry after earning a place on Financial Advisor Magazine's 2022 RIA Survey and Ranking for the fifth consecutive year.

In this ranking, there were over 500 RIAs listed and Magnus was one of the approximately 330 firms ranked with over $1 billion of assets under management. The firms provided company data pursuant to submission guidelines as of Dec. 31, 2021.

Michael Schwartz, CFP®, AEP®, CEO of Magnus Financial Group, said in a statement, "We are thrilled to be named among the many other prestigious firms that were recognized." Michael added, "Our advisory team and personnel appreciate the commitment Financial Advisor Magazine makes to highlight firms like ours for the work that we do."

To be eligible for Financial Advisor Magazine's national ranking of RIAs, firms must be registered investment advisors, provide financial planning and related services to individual clients and have at least $500 million in assets under management. The ranking can be found on its website, www.fa-mag.com.

The full listing is available for viewing at: FA Magazine Ranking

About Magnus Financial Group:

Magnus Financial Group LLC is an SEC-registered, independent investment advisory firm located in New York City. Magnus provides customized wealth management and financial planning services for clients in all phases of their lives. As an independent RIA, Magnus provides high-quality service with a personalized client approach. Magnus was founded in 2017 and consists of a team of wealth advisors and personnel that supports a variety of departments including investment & insurance operations, research and trading, compliance, and marketing.

For more information on Magnus Financial Group, visit: http://www.magnusfinancial.com.

