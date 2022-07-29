New Mexico Educational Assistance Foundation Selects Anovaa for Student Lending



NMEAF-Anovaa

NMEAF selects Anovaa for loan originations





MALVERN, Pa. - July 29, 2022 - (

)

Anovaa, a leading financial technology lending partner, announced today that the New Mexico Educational Assistance Foundation (NMEAF) will use the Anovaa platform to offer students in New Mexico access to loan products to help finance their undergraduate and graduate college degrees as well as refinance their existing student loans.

"NMEAF was looking to refresh and improve its private student loan experience and the Anovaa origination offering best positioned us to accomplish that goal," said Brad Allpass, President & CEO of NMEAF. "NMEAF is excited about this new direction for our loan offering and the benefits it will provide to the residents of New Mexico."

"Financing solutions continue to be a core need for today's college students and their families," said Jeff Milne, CEO at Anovaa. "NMEAF provides an excellent option for New Mexico residents and we're excited for Anovaa to help more students achieve their higher education goals."

NMEAF is currently accepting applications for their in-school undergraduate and graduate products as well as education refinance loans at nmeaf.org.

For information about Anovaa's platform and product offering, visit anovaa.com.

About Anovaa

Anovaa is a financial technology company designed to help lenders of all sizes stand up or digitally transform their loan programs. Using the Anovaa platform, banks, credit unions and other lenders can configure their end-to-end customer experience in as little as 30 days. As part of Entech Consulting, Anovaa has helped lenders originate over $100 billion across personal loans, student loans and education refinance. For more information, visit anovaa.com

About New Mexico Educational Assistance Foundation (NMEAF)

NMEAF's loan programs and services, borrower benefit programs, and educational outreach programs are helping build a better future for New Mexicans. NFMEA believes post-secondary education is the single most important investment a person can make. For more information nmeaf.org

Contact: media@anovaa.com

Press Release Service by

Original Source: