META PROTOCOL (MPC) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

As a Web3.0 technology-based digital real estate platform, META PROTOCL (MPC) creates a sustainable ecosystem by connecting digital asset to real estates, allowing anyone to easily, conveniently and safely own and trade various types of real estates, virtual real estates, and tangible and intangible assets. Its native token MPC has been listed on LBank Exchange at 15:00 (UTC+8) on July 29, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing META PROTOCOL

META PROTOCOL is a Web3.0 technology-based digital real estate platform that connects structural defects and technical problems of project to real estates, which is one of the most stable real assets, and makes it easy, convenient and safe for all participants to own and trade real estates as Web3.0 Blockchain technology effectively solves efficiency, transparency, and fairness issues in the real estate market.

The Web3.0-based digital real estate platform of META PROTOCOL implements an ecosystem that goes beyond the limits of the existing Web2.0-based real estate platform by applying blockchain technology. The real estate O2O (Online to Offline) and A2E (Activity to Earn) services it provides apply to value delivery and service growth through digital asset allocation, and online blockchain bidding technology.

META PROTOCOL also supports NFT offering and distribution through global strategic partnerships, and is building connection between inter-transaction services protocol and Web3.0-based metaverse game. In addition, all projects and services in META PROTOCOL ecosystem are monitored and managed by the global community of decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) to create a healthy and vibrant ecosystem.

With a team that consists of experts in the field of real estate deal sourcing, brokerage, auction, NPL, etc., META PROTOCOL was designed to allow anyone to easily, conveniently and safely own and trade various types of real estates, virtual real estates, and tangible and intangible assets.

About MPC Token

MPC token is the key currency of the META PROTOCOL ecosystem, which is used to purchase, exchange, and pay incentives according to the participation rate of Web3.0 service, real estate, virtual real estate NFT, and other tangible and intangible assets and products.

MPC tokens are paid or exchanged to property providers in the extended protocol - Saving Box. Global users will purchase the MPC tokens and actively and positively participate in the MPC ecosystem through real estate NFT exchanges that build blockchain clusters with the Global Partnership Foundation and real estate NFT-based P2E games.

With a cross-chain bridge structure that bridges Ethereum, BSC and Polygon, MPC has a total supply of 3 billion (i.e. 3,000,000,000) tokens, of which 30% is provided for the ecosystem, 15% will be used for marketing, 20% is provided for R&D, 5% is provided for token sale, 15% is allocated to the team and advisors, 5% is provided for IDO and DAO, and the rest 10% is reserved.

The MPC token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 15:00 (UTC+8) on July 29, 2022. Investors who are interested in META PROTOCOL investment can easily buy and sell MPC token on LBank Exchange now.

