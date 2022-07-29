CEREBRUMX Simplifies Fleets Management Across North America as Azuga's Connected Vehicle Data Partner

PRINCETON, N.J. - July 29, 2022 - (

CerebrumX, with its industry-first, AI-driven automotive data services & management platform for connected vehicles, today announced its partnership with Azuga; a fleet management platform, to offer valuable real time insights from the connected vehicle data.

Recent global market insights have highlighted a rising demand to improve fleet efficiency among fleet operators using vehicle telematics, which is accelerating the industry growth.

Azuga offers affordable and easy-to-use Global Positioning System (GPS) fleet tracking software solutions to fleet operators that enable driver safety. This collaboration with Azuga will strengthen Azuga's fleet tracking platform with CerebrumX's artificial intelligence-powered Augmented Deep Learning Platform (ADLP) providing embedded vehicle data and cloud- based telematic application programming interface (API)s. This will enable predictive fleet maintenance, improve driver operation and road safety for drivers while reducing fleet operational cost for Azuga's customers.

"We are constantly looking for ways to deliver better solutions to help our customers," said Ananth Rani, CEO, Azuga. "By teaming up with CerebrumX, we're thrilled to go beyond tracking and offer real-time insights to make fleet management and operations efficient and seamless."

"CerebrumX real time connected vehicle data will give Azuga's platform the power to enhance vehicle safety and efficiency, save energy, lower emissions and better manage their fleets and drivers. This exciting and strategic partnership will set reduction targets, measure actions, review and mitigate risks through actionable data intelligence driving sustainability across all Fleet Operations," said Sandip Ranjhan, Co-Founder and CEO, CerebrumX.

This partnership signifies industry endorsement of CerebrumX's technology and unique positioning to accelerate the adoption of vehicles by fleet management providers with seamless onboarding of vehicles, reducing acquisition and operation costs.

About Azuga:

Azuga, a Bridgestone company, was founded with the vision to continuously improve safety and productivity within the fleet ecosystem. Azuga is a leading global connected vehicle platform, helping customers turn data from vehicles and drivers into intelligence that improves operations and safety while reducing cost and risk. Azuga provides innovative end-to-end solutions for commercial fleets and insurance companies through an integrated approach of hardware technology, fleet management applications, vehicle maintenance, driver gamification, video telematics, and data analytics. The award-winning Azuga Fleet solution powers over 8,000 commercial fleets, from small to large enterprises. Azuga is headquartered in Fremont, California, with offices across the globe.

About CerebrumX:

CerebrumX (www.cerebrumx.ai) uses artificial intelligence to deliver trusted data and high-quality insights to businesses to drive innovation, optimize operations and drive key decisions using smart data. Our industry's first ubiquitous data management platform is utilized across the Edge and Core Network to our partners including (OEMs, Media, Insurers, Fleets and Smart Cities/Municipalities). CerebrumX is headquartered in Princeton, NJ, USA, and with offices across NA, EMEA and APAC.

