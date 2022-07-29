

OnCentive Raises $100,000 for Veteran Nonprofit, Hire Heroes USA at Successful Birmingham Fundraiser

Financial Tech Startup Secures Meaningful Donations to Help Employ Veterans and Military Spouses





Last week on Thursday, July 21, OnCentive raised $100,000 at their first annual Salute to Our Heroes charity fundraiser, benefiting veteran nonprofit, Hire Heroes USA. Despite a torrential downpour, veterans, business leaders, political figures, and the local startup community all came out to support the meaningful cause.

The Birmingham financial technology startup raised funds through event ticket sales, sponsorships, donations, and a silent auction. Together through generous supporters and a considerable donation from OnCentive, Shannon Scott, OnCentive & SyncStream CEO, was able to present Hire Heroes USA representatives Andrew Workman, Hire Heroes USA Corporate Partnerships Operations Manager, and Amy Coombs, Hire Heroes USA Corporate Account Manager, with a $100,000 check at the end of the night.

"We are so incredibly grateful to OnCentive for putting this event on and championing our mission. This check will help us continue to make sure we can serve every veteran and military spouse that needs us," Nadine Bullock-Pottinga, Hire Heroes USA Chief Development Officer stated to Scott in response to the donation. "Hundreds of veterans and military spouses will benefit from this gift. We look forward to doing more together in the future."

"I am beyond thrilled that we were able to more than double our fundraising goal and present Hire Heroes USA with $100,000 to further the important work securing meaningful employment for our nation's heroes," stated Scott. "OnCentive has committed to making Salute to Our Heroes an annual event and will work with Hire Heroes USA throughout the year to support empowering veterans in Birmingham and throughout the country."

Through the support generated from the event, Hire Heroes USA will be able to expand and extend free career services such as personalized one-on-one coaching resume services, mentoring, workshops, a job board, career fairs, and more to veterans and military spouses. In 2021, Hire Heroes USA helped 12,594 veterans and military spouses secure meaningful employment, with an average salary of $62,680.

About OnCentive

OnCentive is the nation's leading profitability and compliance consulting firm. Leveraging their leaderships' 100 years of combined credit expertise and their state-of-the-art custom technology, OnCentive helps businesses maximize government incentives and tax credits. OnCentive has helped their clients capture over $2 billion in government incentives & recovery programs, like the Covid-19 Employee Retention Credits, as well as other federal and state incentive credits like the Work Opportunity Tax Credit, Research and Development Tax Credit, Disaster Employee Retention Credit, and many others.

About Hire Heroes USA

Hire Heroes USA empowers US military members, veterans and spouses to succeed in the civilian workforce. Hire Heroes USA prioritizes transparency, earning a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and the GuideStar Platinum Seal. Funded primarily through public donations and private grants, Hire Heroes USA provides its services at no cost to its clients. For more information, visit hireheroesusa.org.

