AZ State Electric Launches Residential Electrical Repairs In Scottsdale Location

AZ State Electric (480-750-9732), which serves the Greater Phoenix and Chandler communities, is now offering electrical repair and installation services through its new location in Scottsdale.

Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2022) - With this service expansion, local households and businesses in Scottsdale can now access a comprehensive range of services from a team of licensed and insured electricians. In addition to this new location, AZ State Electric's services are available to customers in Avondale, Tempe, Sun City, Surprise, Mesa, Litchfield Park, Fountain Hills, Gilbert, Cave Creek, Apache Junction, and Glendale.

The launch of a new location is timely, as faulty wiring in older houses causes one-third of residential electrical fires. Among business customers, outages caused by this issue result in downtimes that have a direct impact on one's operations and bottom line.

Following the move, local households can now call on AZ State Electric for complete home rewiring projects, regardless of the complexity of its design or the size of the property. The company can also perform panel and meter inspections to identify possible compliance issues. In addition, it can install and upgrade electrical fixtures and appliances, such as ceiling fans and lights.

As part of the latest announcement, AZ State Electric also offers lighting system installations in building exteriors, parking lots, and showrooms for commercial customers. Its technicians are also trained in smoke detector and security system installations. Further, AZ State Electric can be tasked to perform electrical design for both new construction and relocation projects.

The electrical services industry is expected to grow by at least 6% yearly until 2030 as a more modern infrastructure is laid over older wiring systems from the 1970s or earlier. Further, the electrical requirements of modern properties and the use of LED lighting solutions have risen as well, driving the demand for licensed electrical contractors.

"Our professional electricians deliver only the highest quality electrical service and repair. We are confident that when you call our office your questions will be answered and you can schedule an appointment that is not only convenient for you - but guaranteed to exceed your expectations," the company stated on its website.

