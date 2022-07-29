NearMe Business Directory Launches New Site Featuring 5-Star Local Listings

NearMe VIP, a new online business directory, is now hosting the profiles of enterprises with a 5-star reputation across the US.

Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2022) - NearMe VIP's database now hosts top-rated businesses in all continental US states in an array of fields, including food and drink, restaurants, health, hotels, automotive, plumbers, roofing companies, and even under the category of 'things to do'.

The launch of this new platform comes in response to the latest market research figures from Qualtrics. According to their statisticians, 93% of customers now read online reviews before making a purchase or choosing a company, even for small purchases and simple services.

However, with some of the world's largest review platforms like Google Maps now amassing up to 300,000 reviews for single sites and businesses, NearMe VIP knows it can be more time-consuming and confusing than ever wading through pages and pages of contradictory reviews to ascertain the true quality of a product or service.

As such, their directory is designed to be exclusive, listing only those businesses that have obtained a 5-star reputation on other popular platforms.

With hubs in all major cities across the country and now even in smaller towns, NearMe VIP believes that they are a timesaving and quality-guaranteeing way for users to access the 'best of' in their local area.

With top listings verified and added every week, the directory keeps on top of the quality level of their businesses and modifies listings accordingly. The platform's clean interface also makes it easy for users to grab all the necessary contact information of listed companies and access prior reviews and concise service lists.

Positioned as a service for both customers and local businesses, NearMe VIP has paid options for companies who want to enjoy promoted listings.

NearMe VIP is a new online local business directory. It seeks to serve discerning customers who are looking for 5-star service and product providers and to connect local businesses with a suitably discerning customer base that will appreciate the quality difference they provide.

A spokesperson for the directory said, "NearMe VIP represents a promise to the public for the highest quality products and experiences, and works as an application for marketing and promoting the brands that are looking to differentiate themselves in a saturated online market. We are passionate about helping people find what they need and helping the businesses that provide these services succeed."

More information is available at https://nearme.vip

