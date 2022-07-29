Senior Living Communities Like the Carolina Inn Enhance Wellness



The Carolina Inn

Assisted Living in Fayetteville, NC





FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - July 29, 2022 - (

)

As people age, focusing on health and wellness is critical to preserving the best quality of life. That's one reason why senior living communities that bring together housing, meals, socialization, and care have become so popular.

Independent Living is for individuals who can care for themselves but are ready for a more carefree lifestyle without the hassles of maintaining a large home. Independent Living can be found in attached villas or single-level homes, eliminating the need for climbing stairs, or in apartments. While these residences have kitchens, dining plans are typically offered so residents can share meals together in a common space. Other benefits of Independent Living communities are group activities, events, educational programs, and on-site amenities—things many seniors cannot get when aging in place. The Carolina Highlands in Fayetteville, for example, has a wellness center with fitness equipment along with dozens of resources to enhance a person's social, emotional and physical well-being.

The next level of care is Assisted Living, which is well-suited for those who need help with daily activities such as personal hygiene, grooming, mobility, and medication management. Assisted Living communities offer person-centered care and 24-hour supervision. For instance, The Carolina Inn has trained staff on-site around the clock and the highest licensed nurse-to-resident ratio for Assisted Living communities in the area. Located in Fayetteville's Village Green neighborhood, The Carolina Inn also offers a wide variety of Life Enrichment programs to support health, fitness, personal growth, and socialization. Dining, which includes three nutritious meals per day, is one of the highlights of The Carolina Inn and many Assisted Living communities since making healthy choices is instrumental to overall wellness for seniors.

Memory Care is a specific category of Assisted Living. Some properties are designed solely to accommodate individuals suffering from Alzheimer's disease, dementia or memory issues. Others have special Memory Care wings or staff trained to care for those exhibiting behavior associated with memory challenges such as confusion and agitation. The Carolina Inn provides encouragement and companionship in a protected environment to support those in the early stages of memory loss so they can continue to live with a sense of purpose.

Seniors needing the highest level of care can move to Skilled Nursing for 24-hour hands-on attention and monitoring. Staffed with licensed nurses and medical professionals, Skilled Nursing provides medical care for short-term recovery after an operation or hospital stay and long-term accommodations for those with cognitive disorders, neurological conditions and chronic illnesses that limit mobility. Services such as rehabilitation, and occupational, physical and speech therapies are offered to help residents regain independence.

For more information on senior living options at The Carolina Inn, log onto www.CarolinaInnNC.com or call Angela Rabelos at (910) 501-2271 to schedule a tour.

Press Release Service by

Original Source: